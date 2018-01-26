INDvSA: रद्द हो सकता है जोहानसबर्ग टेस्ट, टीम इंडिया बोली- दोनों टीम के लिए पिच एक जैसी

Wicket was challenging. Wicket was similar for both the teams. Vijay scored 25 runs. Our openers played well. When me and Bhuvi were batting, we were not thinking about the wicket but focusing on the delivery: Ajinkya Rahane pic.twitter.com/EFe94T6fvl— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
As for now the play has been called off for the day. Play was called off because of that delivery to Elgar. India are willing to play: Sunil Subramaniam, Indian cricket team manager #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/VodN62bwXB— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व दिग्गज कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने तो इस मैच को पहले ही दिन इस पिच पर सवाल उठाए थे और आईसीसी से ऐसी पिचों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने तक की मांग कर दी थी।
26 जनवरी 2018
