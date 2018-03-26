Don’t tell me this is happening for the first time,,,,is it ?????? We might have to dig out some old footage 🤫 pic.twitter.com/wnk0Qvml3Q— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 25, 2018
Waqar tusi v great oooo qsmyyy pic.twitter.com/EB1Ksc6F2l— Abdul Raheem Abbasi (@AbassiRaheem) March 25, 2018
Sir @waqyounis99 your tweet is getting embarrassing response, please delete it— AliAzher (@AIiAzher) March 25, 2018
ok sir digging out old footage 😨#AchaSorry pic.twitter.com/JQ0FwMf9y5— Nabeel Chaudhry (@chaudhry_nabeel) March 25, 2018
But still pakistani players will be legends in ball tampering. pic.twitter.com/s1SzaxAMvI— Sid (@theesmaarkhan) March 25, 2018
Ummmm OK pic.twitter.com/FxXlLoTIWD— خانزادی (@CuteKoji) March 25, 2018
Aap logo ke bhi old footage nikakne ki maang hogi ... fir botal ka dhakkan khulega— LORDTRUEMAN (@LORDTRUEMAN) March 25, 2018
Who said first time Remember ??? pic.twitter.com/W6Os4nwhM6— BatBallBails (@BatBallBails) March 25, 2018
Don’t worry @waqyounis99. You will always be remembered as the pioneer 😂https://t.co/Us26wA0ApD— AK (@akvl7) March 25, 2018
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान और स्टार खिलाड़ी माइकल क्लार्क ने बॉल टेंपरिंग मामले की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए कहा है कि स्टीव स्मिथ ने हम सभी को शर्मिंदा कर दिया है
26 मार्च 2018