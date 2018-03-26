शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने लिखा बॉल टेंपरिंग पर पोस्ट, यूजर्स ने कहा- अपने दिन याद हैं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 11:16 AM IST
वकार यूनिस
वकार यूनिस
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों द्वारा दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट में गेंद के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने से क्रिकेट जगत हैरान है। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन कैमरन बेनक्रॉफ्ट ने गेंद पर पीले टेप का उपयोग किया, जो कैमरे में कैद हो गया। दिन का खेल खत्म होने के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में स्टीव स्मिथ ने स्वीकार किया कि गेंद के साथ छेड़छाड़ की जानकारी टीम के अन्य खिलाड़ियों को भी थी।
इसके बाद से ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम की चारों तरफ आलोचना हो रही है। स्मिथ को कप्तानी, डेविड वॉर्नर को उप-कप्तानी से हटा दिया गया। बेनक्रॉफ्ट पर मैच फीस का 75 प्रतिशत जुर्माना लगाया गया और आईसीसी ने उन्हें 3 डिमेरिट अंक दिए हैं। स्मिथ पर एक मैच का बैन और मैच फीस का 100 प्रतिशत जुर्माना लगाया गया।

बहरहाल, इतने बड़े विवाद के बीच पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान वकार यूनिस ने लोगों का आकर्षण अपनी तरफ खींचा है। वकार ने एक ट्वीट किया, जिसके बाद वह फैंस के निशाने पर आ गए। यूजर्स ने वकार यूनिस को बॉल टेंपरिंग का वो किस्सा याद दिलाया, जिससे पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज भी शर्मसार हो गए होंगे।


वकार का ट्वीट और यूजर्स का हमला
