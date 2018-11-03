All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 3, 2018
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआईI) ने शनिवार को वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज के पहले मुकाबले के लिए 12 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा की।
3 नवंबर 2018