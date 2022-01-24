शहर चुनें

VIDEO: विराट कोहली फिर से विवाद में फंसे, राष्ट्रगान के समय च्युइंग गम चबाते दिखे, भड़के फैंस ने लगाई क्लास

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Mon, 24 Jan 2022 12:02 AM IST

सार

पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली एक बार फिर से एक विवाद में घिरते नजर आ रहे हैं केपटाउन में मैच के शुरू होने से पहले भारतीय राष्ट्रगान चल रहा था। इस दौरान सभी खिलाड़ी एक साथ खड़े होकर राष्ट्रगान गाते दिखे जो प्रसारणकर्ता के कैमरे में कैद हुई। हालांकि इस दौरान विराट कोहली च्युइंग गम चबाते नजर आए।
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली एक बार फिर से एक विवाद में घिरते नजर आ रहे हैं। रविवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीसरे और आखिरी वनडे में उनकी एक गलती ने फैंस और उनके आलोचकों को नाराज कर दिया। इसके बाद लोगों ने बीसीसीआई से विराट के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग भी की। 
दरअसल केपटाउन में मैच के शुरू होने से पहले भारतीय राष्ट्रगान चल रहा था। इस दौरान सभी खिलाड़ी एक साथ खड़े होकर राष्ट्रगान गाते दिखे जो प्रसारणकर्ता के कैमरे में कैद हुई। हालांकि इस दौरान विराट कोहली च्युइंग गम चबाते नजर आए। कैमरे के अलग-अलग एंगल से लिए शॉट में विराट दो बार दिखे और दोनों बार वह ऐसा ही करते दिखे। विराट की यह हरकत लोगों को रास नहीं आई और वह ट्रोल होने लगे। 




विराट की इस हरकत की पूरी वीडियो तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है जिसमें फैंस अपनी नाराजगी जता रहे है। 

सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही आलोचना









