But having said that, it's a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues & the intricacies of it I don't engage in it but definitely your priority stays with your nation: Virat Kohli on #ShahidAfridi (2/2) pic.twitter.com/JFDwrbOMk5— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence. 🙏— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 4, 2018
Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people: Kapil Dev, on #ShahidAfridi's tweet. pic.twitter.com/Cc4FdzxEx7— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
Dear Mr Afridi , since you want to see a peaceful JK sans any human rights violations could you please see to it that pak terrorists stop infiltrations n pak army stops supporting the separatists by closing down the training camps . It will greatly help in solving the problem— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 3, 2018
