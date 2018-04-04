शहर चुनें

अफरीदी ने अलापा कश्मीर राग, कोहली, गंभीर और रैना ने दिया तगड़ा जवाब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 08:26 PM IST
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी द्वारा कश्मीर मुद्दे पर किए ट्वीट के बाद वह विवादों के घेरे में आ गए हैं। भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने उनपर जमकर निशाना साधा है। पहले गौतम गंभीर ने उनके ट्वीट पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रियाएं दी थी और अब टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और सुरेश रैना ने उस ट्वीट का तगड़ा जवाब दिया है।
दरअसल, गत मंगलवार को अफरीदी ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा था, 'भारत के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर की स्थिति बेहद दुखद और चिंताजनक हैं। वहां आत्म निर्णय और आजादी की आवाज को दबाने के लिए दमनकारी सत्ता द्वारा बेगुनाहों को मार दिया जाता है। आश्चर्य होता है कि UN और दूसरी अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्थाएं कहां हैं और ये संस्थाएं खूनखराबा रोकने के लिए कोई कदम क्यों नहीं उठा कर रही है।'

इस ट्वीट के बाद टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी गौतम गंभीर ने जमकर लताड़ लगाई थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि, अफरीदी केवल यूएन की तरफ देख रहे हैं। उनके शब्दों में यूएन का मतलब उनके पुराने शब्दकोश में 'अंडर नाइनटीन' है, जो उनकी एज ब्रैकेट है। मीडिया रिलेक्स रहे। वह डिसमिसल पर नो बॉल का जश्न मना रहे हैं।'

गंभीर के बाद टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी अफरीदी को कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा, भारतीय होने के नाते आप वह कहते हैं जो आपके देश के लिए सबसे अच्छा है और मेरे हित हमेशा देश के फायदे के लिए हैं। यदि कोई इसका विरोध करता है तो मैं कभी उसका समर्थन नहीं करूंगा।' 

आगे उन्होंने कहा, 'कुछ मामलों को लेकर किसी का कोई टिप्पणी करना उनकी निजी पसंद हो सकता है। जब तक मुझे मामलों की पूरी जानकारी न हो, मैं उसमें नहीं पड़ता लेकिन आपकी प्राथमिकता आपके देश के साथ ही रहती है।'
 

virat kohli shahid afridi suresh raina javed akhtar jammu kashmir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

