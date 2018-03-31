शहर चुनें

मैदान के बाहर कप्तान विराट का नया रिकॉर्ड, इंस्टाग्राम अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले बने पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 07:04 PM IST
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली न सिर्फ मैदान पर तेजी से रिकॉर्ड बना रहे हैं, बल्कि मैदान के बाहर भी उनकी किस्मत बुलंद है। दरअसल विराट कोहली ने सोशल मीडिया पर 'इंस्टाग्राम अवॉर्ड' के साथ अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की है। यह अवॉर्ड शनिवार को फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी इंस्टाग्राम ने विराट कोहली को दिया।
इस अवॉर्ड को हासिल करने के बाद विराट कोहली ने लिखा, 'थोड़ा समय बीत चुका है, लेकिन मैं भारत में 2017 के सबसे व्यस्त इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट का अवॉर्ड पाकर खुश हूं और इसके लिए मैं अपने सभी फैंस का शुक्रिया अदा करता हूं। यह उपलब्धि मुझे आज ही हासिल हुई है। इसमें आप सबका किरदार भी अहम है। फैंस के सपोर्ट ने मुझे हमेशा बेहतर करने के लिए प्रेरित किया है।'

