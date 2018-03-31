A bit late but I'd like to thank @Instagram for this award for the Most Engaged Account on Instagram of 2017 in India. A big thank you to all my fans for all the love and support I've always been bestowed upon. It's because of you guys, I've always been motivated to do the right things and achieve whatever I've been able to till date. 😊 And ohh yes, 20 Mil strong on Instagram! 💪🙏😇 #20Mil #InstagramAwards
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग और लंबे वक्त से टीम इंडिया में अपनी जगह न बना पाने वाले बाएं हाथ के स्विंग गेंदबाज इरफान पठान अब खिलाड़ी नहीं बल्कि कोच के तौर पर मैदान में नजर आएंगे।
31 मार्च 2018