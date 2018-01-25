अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Under-19 World Cup: Afghanistan won by 202 runs against new Zealand

Under-19 WC: अफगानिस्तान ने न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर रचा इतिहास, पहली बार सेमाफाइनल में बनाई जगह

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 12:54 PM IST
Under-19 World Cup: Afghanistan won by 202 runs against new Zealand
अफगानिस्तान u-19 टीम
मुजीब-अहमद के शानदार गेंदबाजी और रहमानउल्ला गुरबाज- इब्राहिम जदरान के बेहतरीन पारी की बदौलत अफगानिस्तान ने अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप के क्वार्टर फाइनल मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड को 202 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी। गौरतलब है कि अफगानिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। इस जीत के साथ ही अफगानिस्तान ने सेमीफाइनल में जगह बना ली।

पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी अफगानिस्तान की टीम ने निर्धारित 50 ओवरों में 6 विकेट के मुकसान पर 309 रन बनाए। 310 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा उतरी कीवी की टीम 107 रन पर ही ऑलआउट हो गई और इस तरह अफगानिस्तान में यह मैच जीत लिया। 

अफगानिस्तान की तरफ से गुरबाज (69) और जदरान (68) के अलावा अजमतुल्लाह ओमरजाई ने  7 छक्के और 3 चौके की मदद से शानदार (66) रन की पारी खेली। कीवी की तरफ से संदीप पटेल ने 2 विकेट झटके।

वहीं, कीवी की तरफ से कटेन क्लार्क (38) और डेल फिलिफ्स (31) रन की पारी खेली। वहीं, अफगानिस्तान की तरफ से मुजीब ने 14 रन देकर 4 और और क्वेस अहमद ने 33 रन देकर 4 विकेट चटकाए। जबकि नवीन इल हक को एक विकेट से ही संतोष करना पड़ा।
