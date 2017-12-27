'विरुष्का' के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे अनिल कुंबले, लोगों ने ट्विटर पर किया सलाम

Good to See Anil Kumble & Family at Virat Anushka's Wedding Reception! 😀 pic.twitter.com/W5YcPzaKvq— Cricket Universe (@CricUniverse) December 26, 2017
ANIL KUMBLE ATTENDED THE RECEPTION!!!!! BREAKING NEWS BREAKING NEWS BREAKING NEWS— Devanshi (@Devanshi20189) December 26, 2017
Anil Kumble is in the house, would you believe it?? 😍😂#VirushkaReception— Prajakta Bhawsar (@ViratsFangirl18) December 26, 2017
Legendary bowler & former Indian Coach @anilkumble1074 arrived at @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma wedding reception in Mumbai#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/fkPJ8U2C5O— Bollywood #hashtag (@Bollyhashtag) December 26, 2017
Kumble in the house— Mere yaar ki shadi. (@TheKohliGurl_) December 26, 2017
O my my
so much has happened throughout that champions trophy that maybe shouldn’t have happened but nevertheless, great to see Kohli has invited Kumble to this great occasion #VirushkaReception— Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) December 26, 2017
Kumble bhi aagye ab banao meme 😂 #virushkareception— Dimag Khoti (@dimag_khoti) December 26, 2017
