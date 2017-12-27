Download App
'विरुष्का' के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे अनिल कुंबले, लोगों ने ट्विटर पर किया सलाम

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 10:50 AM IST
twitter reactions: anil kumble attend virat anushka reception

anil kumblePC: twitter

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्क शर्मा का दूसरा रिसेप्शन मुंबई में मंगलवार रात को सैंट रीजिस होटल में हुआ। 'विरुष्का' के नाम से लोकप्रिय विराट-अनुष्का की जोड़ी ने इस महीने की 11 तारीख को इटली के टस्कनी में शादी की थी। इस रिसेप्शन पार्टी में बॉलीवुड, राजनीति और खेल जगत के तमाम लोग मेहमान बनकर पहुंचे और इस नई जोड़ी को शादी की बधाइयां दी। लेकिन जिस मेहमान ने इस पार्टी में पहुंचकर सबको हैरान किया वो थे टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज स्पिनर और पूर्व कोच अनिल कुंबले। 
इस बात का किसी कोई अंदाजा नहीं था कि कुंबले भी इस पार्टी में शामिल होंगे, लेकिन वो इस पार्टी में अपनी पत्नी के साथ पहुंचे। उन्हें देखकर वहां मौजूद सभी लोग हैरान रह गए। आमतौर पर क्रिकेट में आपसी तकरार कोई नई बात नहीं है, लेकिन इन दोनों के बीच विवाद इतना बढ़ गया था कि कुंबले में चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के बाद कोच के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। 

कुंबले के इस रिसेप्शन पार्टी में पहुंचने पर फैंस ने कुंबले को महान खिलाड़ी बताया तो किसी ने हैरानी जताते हुए मजे लिए... 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 


फ़िनलैंड में अपना हनीमून मनाकर लौटी इस जोड़ी ने दिल्ली में पहला रिसेप्शन आयोजित किया, जहां माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपनी उपस्थिति से चार चांद लगाए। महान पंजाबी गायक गुरदास मान ने कई पंजाबी गीत गाकर दिल्ली के रिसेप्शन में समां बांधा। इस मौके पर सुरेश रैनागौतम गंभीर और शिखर धवन भी मौजूद थे। 

इंडिया टुडे की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक विरुष्का का रिसेप्शन सैंट रीजिस के एस्टर बॉलरूम में आयोजित किया जा रहा है। इसकी क्षमता 300 मेहमानों के बेहतरीन आयोजन की है, जो होटल के 9वें फ्लोर पर स्थित है। 

बता दें कि बॉलरूम का क्षेत्र 6,433 स्क्वायर फीट है, जिसे तीन भागों में बाटा गया है। एक लांग हॉलवे, प्री-फंक्शन एरिया, सेंट्रल बॉलरूम और एस्टर टेरेस। 
