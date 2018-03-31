शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   tim paine start pre match handshakes in cricket as like football

VIDEO: कंगारुओं के नए कप्तान ने क्रिकेट में शुरू की फुटबॉल जैसी परंपरा, विपक्षी टीम ने भी सराहा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 01:39 PM IST
टिम पेन
टिम पेन
बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद में फंसे स्टीव स्मिथ को कप्तान के पद से हटाए जाने के बाद टिम पेन को ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम का नया कप्तान नियुक्त किया गया है। टिम कंगारू टीम के न सिर्फ नए कप्तान हैं, बल्कि एक बेहतरीन इंसान भी हैं। इसका सबूत उन्होंने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली मौजूदा सीरीज के आखिरी मैच में दिया।
दरअसल टिम पेन ने फुटबॉल से प्रेरित होकर क्रिकेट में एक नई और सराहनीय परंपरा शुरू की है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया और द. अफ्रीका के बीच जोहानसबर्ग में खेले जा रहे चौथे टेस्ट के पहले दिन नेशनल एंथेम के बाद कंगारू टीम के सभी खिलाड़ियों ने द. अफ्रीकी खिलाड़ियों से हाथ मिलाया। मैदान पर स्पोर्ट्समैन स्पिरिट को बढ़ावा देने वाले टिम पेन के इस कदम को क्रिकेट जगत में काफी सराहा जा रहा है।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

tim paine australia south africa steve smith

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

माहिरा खान नहीं इस महिला से मिलने लंदन गए थे रणबीर कपूर, भारत लौटते ही हुआ खुलासा

31 मार्च 2018

Sui Dhaaga
Bollywood

हुलिया बदलकर दिल्ली घूम रहा है यह एक्टर, शॉपिंग करता आया नजर, देखें तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2018

snake
Amazing Animals

इस सांप के लिए लगवाया बिस्तर, खाने में दिया जा रहा अंडा-ग्लूकोज, वजह चौंकाने वाली

31 मार्च 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

सलमान खान के लिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा छोड़ देंगी करोड़ों का शो, 10 साल बाद साथ आएंगे नजर

31 मार्च 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

इस खास शख्स के कहने पर श्रीदेवी को दिया गया था राजकीय सम्मान, RTI में हुआ खुलासा

31 मार्च 2018

hanuman jayanti 2018 know about lord hanuman such power what reason behind this
Religion

हनुमान जयंती 2018: कहां से मिलती है हनुमानजी को इतनी शक्ति, ये है इसके पीछे का कारण

31 मार्च 2018

hanuman jayanti 2018 lord hanuman removes all negative energy and obstacles in your house
Vaastu

हनुमान जयंती 2018: समस्त दोष और बाधाओं को दूर करते हैं हनुमान जी, घर पर लगाएं ऐसी तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2018

Suhana Khan
Bollywood

लंदन के दोस्तों को ताज महल घुमाने ले गईं शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना, देखें तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2018

दीपिका कक्कड़
Bollywood

इस दिन शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे रणवीर-दीपिका, पैरेंट्स ने तय कर दी तारीख

31 मार्च 2018

Shoaib Ibrahim
Television

सलमान खान की राह पर चला ये टीवी एक्टर, शर्टलेस होकर खुलेआम किया ऐसा डांस

31 मार्च 2018

Most Read

इरफान पठान
Cricket News

इरफान पठान को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, बनाया गया इस टीम का कोच

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग और लंबे वक्त से टीम इंडिया में अपनी जगह न बना पाने वाले बाएं हाथ के स्विंग गेंदबाज इरफान पठान अब खिलाड़ी नहीं बल्कि कोच के तौर पर मैदान में नजर आएंगे।

31 मार्च 2018

जिम्बाब्वे क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

जिम्बाब्वे क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने लिया हैरान करने वाला फैसला, कप्तान समेत पूरा कोचिंग स्टाफ सस्पेंड

31 मार्च 2018

डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

स्मिथ के बाद वॉर्नर भी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में फूट-फूटकर रोए, कहा- जब तक जिंदा हूं पछताता रहूंगा

31 मार्च 2018

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

आखिरकार स्मिथ के लिए आई खुशखबरी, राजस्थान रॉयल्स में फिर हो सकती है वापसी

30 मार्च 2018

कुसल परेरा
Cricket News

IPL 2018: सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की उम्मीदों पर फिरा पानी, श्रीलंका के इस खिलाड़ी ने खेल से किया मना

30 मार्च 2018

रिषभ पंत
Cricket News

IPL के लिए खास स्किल पर काम कर रहे हैं रिषभ पंत, शास्त्री ने दी है यह सलाह

31 मार्च 2018

युजवेंद्र चहल
Cricket News

VIDEO: युजवेंद्र चहल ने खुलेआम बरसाई गोलियां, राइफल उठाकर बोले- बड़ा भारी है

30 मार्च 2018

हैदराबाद सनराइजर्स
Cricket News

IPL 2018: हैदराबाद ने धवन को फिर दिया झटका, इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी को बनाया उपकप्तान

30 मार्च 2018

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

स्मिथ के आंसू ले आए क्रिकेट जगत में बाढ़, रोहित-डुप्लेसी ने किया समर्थन

29 मार्च 2018

वॉर्नर और कैंडिस
Cricket News

बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद में वॉर्नर जल्द ही करेंगे चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, यहां किया वादा

30 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.