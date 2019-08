थाईलैंड की महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने टी-20 में रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा ऑस्ट्रेलिया का रिकॉर्ड

Most consecutive wins in all of T20I cricket: THAILAND WOMEN: 17 👏 Australia Women: 16 Zimbabwe Women: 14* England Women: 14 New Zealand & Australia Women: 12 https://t.co/XU54CmaISv

A world record 17th T20I win in a row for Thailand.



Most important are the last two of those wins, vs IRE & NED, who Thailand will face in Group B of the T20 World Cup qualifier, starting Aug 31 pic.twitter.com/osXsfINNWf