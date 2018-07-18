शहर चुनें

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शुरुआती 3 टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान, ऋषभ पंत नए चेहरे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 18 Jul 2018 02:56 PM IST
Team India announced for test series against England
वनडे और टेस्ट सीरीज के बाद अब 1 अगस्त से शुरू होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया गया। शुरुआती 3 टेस्ट मैच के लिए चुनी गई टीम इस प्रकार है।
 

 
