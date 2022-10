T20 WC: बारिश ने फिर बिगाड़ा द.अफ्रीका का खेल, 80 रन के जवाब में तीन ओवर में 51 रन बना डाले, फिर रद्द हुआ मैच

Parnell gets the Zimbabwe skipper!



We can now reveal that this is one of the moments that could feature in your @0xFanCraze Crictos of the Game packs from the #SAvZIM match.



Grab your Crictos of the Games pack from https://t.co/8TpUHbQikC to own iconic moments from every game. pic.twitter.com/af0tOHOan8