Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Sushant Singh Rajput: cricket fraternity Shocked and mourns on actors death

क्रिकेट के रास्ते ही बॉलीवुड में हुई थी एंट्री, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से खेल जगत भी गमगीन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 14 Jun 2020 06:29 PM IST
सुशांत के जाने से खेल जगत में भी शोक की लहर
सुशांत के जाने से खेल जगत में भी शोक की लहर - फोटो : ट्विटर

ख़बर सुनें

सार

एकता कपूर के सीरियल 'पवित्र रिश्ता' से खास पहचान मिलने के सुशांत ने फिल्म 'काय पो छे!' से डेब्यू किया था। फिल्म में वह एक क्रिकेटर बनना चाहते थे, लेकिन सफलता न मिलने पर कोच बन गए। 2013 में आई इस फिल्म में वह दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर क्रिकेट अकादमी खोलते हैं और बच्चों को वहां ट्रेनिंग देते हैं।

विस्तार

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने रविवार को अपने फ्लैट में खुदकुशी कर ली। महज 34 वर्षीय एक बेहतरीन अदाकार का यूं असमय चला जाना हर किसी को अखर गया। देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर बॉलीवुड के कलाकारों और आम फैंस तक सभी ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर सुशांत को श्रद्धांजलि दी। पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के जीवन पर बनी फिल्म एमएस धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी में माही का किरदार निभा चुके इस अभिनेता के निधन पर खेल जगत भी गमगीन नजर आया।
