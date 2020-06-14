क्रिकेट के रास्ते ही बॉलीवुड में हुई थी एंट्री, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से खेल जगत भी गमगीन

सार एकता कपूर के सीरियल 'पवित्र रिश्ता' से खास पहचान मिलने के सुशांत ने फिल्म 'काय पो छे!' से डेब्यू किया था। फिल्म में वह एक क्रिकेटर बनना चाहते थे, लेकिन सफलता न मिलने पर कोच बन गए। 2013 में आई इस फिल्म में वह दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर क्रिकेट अकादमी खोलते हैं और बच्चों को वहां ट्रेनिंग देते हैं।

विज्ञापन

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

In utter shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the demise of the talented actor #SushantSinghRajput .One could never tell what internal turmoil he was enduring behind that charming boyish smile to take such a drastic step. You will be missed. #RIP #Mentalhealth #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/U8MQZKDFNP — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 14, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 14, 2020

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput ☹️ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 14, 2020

I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020

Omg no no no!!! — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 14, 2020

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने रविवार को अपने फ्लैट में खुदकुशी कर ली। महज 34 वर्षीय एक बेहतरीन अदाकार का यूं असमय चला जाना हर किसी को अखर गया। देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर बॉलीवुड के कलाकारों और आम फैंस तक सभी ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर सुशांत को श्रद्धांजलि दी। पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के जीवन पर बनी फिल्म एमएस धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी में माही का किरदार निभा चुके इस अभिनेता के निधन पर खेल जगत भी गमगीन नजर आया।