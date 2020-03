कोरोनाः विराट ने कहा- सावधानी ही बचने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका, लक्ष्मण और रोनाल्डो ने भी दिया संदेश

Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone.

One who stays away can save the rest. Requesting everyone to take the necessary precautions & be responsible. If you have symptoms, please get yourself tested. If you have tested positive please be in isolation and help prevent others. Together we can overcome this soon #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uFnoWFMqyV