जेम्स एंडरसन ने तोड़ा ग्लेन मैक्ग्रा का रिकॉर्ड, 30वीं बार मारा टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 'पंजा'

30th five-wicket haul for James Anderson in Tests. He now has 605 wickets in the format. He gets Niroshan Dickwella for 92!

SRI LANKA ALL OUT FOR 381



Dilruwan (67) last man out, caught off a Curran short ball



All 10 wickets fell to seamers, with six for Anderson and three for Wood



