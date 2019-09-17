69 साल के हुए पीएम मोदी, विराट-सचिन समेत पूरे खेल जगत ने इस अंदाज में दी बधाई

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. 🇮🇳🙏🏼 @PMOIndia— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2019
Happy Birthday Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2019
May you always be blessed with good health in life.
Happy Birthday to our respected and honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji.. Thank you for all your efforts towards making our country greater than ever, sir. 🙏— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 17, 2019
Wishing a very happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I pray for your long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/xpfmwcnhwH— Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) September 17, 2019
Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji.— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) September 17, 2019
Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. God bless you🎂 @narendramodi #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/NSn0HKw99B— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 17, 2019
Happy birthday @narendramodi sir— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 17, 2019
17 सितंबर 2019