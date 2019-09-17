शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

69 साल के हुए पीएम मोदी, विराट-सचिन समेत पूरे खेल जगत ने इस अंदाज में दी बधाई

17 Sep 2019
virat kohli and narendra modi
virat kohli and narendra modi
देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज अपना 69वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस दौरान दुनिया भर से उन्हें बधाई संदेश मिल रहे हैं। भारतीय खेल जगत के भी कई सितारों ने इस खेलप्रेमी राजनेता को मुबारकबाद दी। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली से लेकर सचिन तेंदुलकर तक ने उन्हें बधाई दी। बैडमिंटन, मुक्केबाजी और कुश्ती के कई शीर्ष खिलाड़ियों ने भी अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से पीएम की तारीफों के पुल बांधे।
virat kohli and narendra modi
Cricket News

69 साल के हुए पीएम मोदी, विराट-सचिन समेत पूरे खेल जगत ने इस अंदाज में दी बधाई

17 सितंबर 2019

pm modi narendra modi
अपने जन्मदिन पर मां से मिलकर पीएम मोदी ने लिया आशीर्वाद
pm modi film
देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र दामोदर दास मोदी आज यानी 17 सितंबर को अपना 69वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस मौके पर हम आपको प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की संपत्ति के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। संपत्ति के मामले में पीएम मोदी करोड़पति हैं।

