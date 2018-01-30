अपना शहर चुनें

INDvPAK: पाक के खिलाफ गिल ने ठोका शतक, पिता बोले- देश का सिर किया ऊंचा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 08:48 AM IST
shubhman gill scores century against pakistan in semi final of icc under 19 world cup
शुभम गिल
टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने मंगलवार को आईसीसी अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप के हाई वोल्टेज सेमीफाइनल में चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ शतक ठोका। गिल की सेंचुरी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने 50 ओवर में 9 विकेट खोकर 272 रन बनाए। गिल ने 94 गेंदों में 7 चौको की मदद से नाबाद 102 रन बनाए।

शुभमन के बेहतरीन शतक से उनका परिवार बेहद खुश है। शुभमन के पिता लखविंदर गिल ने एबीपी से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि उनके बेटे ने देश का सिर ऊंचा किया और उन्हें अपने बेटे पर गर्व है। लखविंदर ने कहा, 'मेरे बेटे ने आज शतक जड़कर देश का नाम ऊंचा किया। मुझे उस पर गर्व है।'

पिता ने यह भी कहा कि शुभमन परिवार से पहले ही बोलकर गया था कि वह शतक लगाकर जरूर आएगा। टीम टॉस जीतकर पहले करने उतरी टीम इंडिया को कप्तान पृथ्वी शॉ और मनजोत कालरा ने बेहतरीन शुरूआत दी। लेकिन पहले विकेट के लिए 89 रनों की साझेदारी के बाद मोहम्मद मूसा की बेहतरीन फील्डिंग की वजह से पृथ्वी शॉ 41 रन के स्कोर पर रन-आउट हो गए।
गिल ने अकेले ही ली पाक गेंदबाजों की खबर
shubhman gill team india pakistan indvpak icc under 19 world cup

