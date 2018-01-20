Janab @realshoaibmalik, hope you're recovering well and will be fit soon to be back on the field! Take care🤗☺— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 18, 2018
wow..its a good to see u such a great sportsman spirit.— Muhammad Usman (@usman_dona) January 18, 2018
have a good life @SDhawan25..
respect from 🇵🇰🇵🇰🙏🏻
Thank you for the prayers.— Yasir Mushtaq (@realyasir18) January 18, 2018
Wao thank you dhawan ..😍— Ahmad (@ahmadahmi11) January 18, 2018
Wahhh Great sportsman spirit Tusi great ho g Dhawan bhai @SDhawan25..— Kashif Gondal (@kashifgondal29) January 18, 2018
respect for you from🇵🇰
Pak india player's ke yahe understanding dono nation k liya acha hy— Malik shahzaib (@malikshahzaib94) January 18, 2018
Good human being— Abhi Chalawadi (@AbhiChalawadi1) January 18, 2018
Thanks paaa jii— Babar Azam fc (@Aliwaghra) January 18, 2018
#shoaibmalik takes nasty blow on head in #NewZealand ODI, he did not come out for fielding and we hope he is doing well now#PAKvsNZ #DunyaVideos @realshoaibmalik Shoaib Malik 4th ODI @TheRealPCB @MirzaSania #DunyaNews @ICC pic.twitter.com/SSMqpzlNlS— Dunya News (@DunyaNews) January 16, 2018
20 जनवरी 2018
