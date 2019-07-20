शहर चुनें

Sheila Dixit is no more, Cricket world is giving tribute to veteran leader

शीला दीक्षित के निधन से सदमे में क्रिकेट जगत, सहवाग-गंभीर और कैफ हुए भावुक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 07:22 PM IST
शीला दीक्षित का निधन
शीला दीक्षित का निधन - फोटो : Amar Ujala
दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित ने शनिवार को आखिरी सांस ली। दिल का दौरा पड़ने से 81 साल की उम्र में उनका देहांत हुआ। देश की इस कद्दावर नेता का दुनिया से इस तरह विदा लेना क्रिकेट जगत को भी अखर गया। उनके निधन पर खेल जगत की कई हस्तियों ने भी दुख जताया है।
