शीला दीक्षित के निधन से सदमे में क्रिकेट जगत, सहवाग-गंभीर और कैफ हुए भावुक

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019
I'm deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Sheila Dixitji. A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi. A huge loss for the capital. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends 🙏— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 20, 2019
Extremely sad to hear of the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Thoughts and prayers with her family and supporters in this difficult time.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 20, 2019
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के मित्र और व्यवसायी साझीदार अरुण पांडे ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि इस भारतीय विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज की अभी संन्यास लेने की कोई योजना नहीं है।
20 जुलाई 2019