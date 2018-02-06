अपना शहर चुनें

शेन वॉर्न आईपीएल को लेकर कर सकते हैं बड़ा खुलासा, ट्विटर पर दी जानकारी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 07:46 PM IST
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान लेग स्पिरन शेन वॉर्न एक बार फिर आईपीएल में नजर आ सकते हैं। हालांकि अभी तक इस बात का खुलासा नहीं हुआ है कि इस बार इस टीम के लिए किस भूमिका में नजर आने वाले हैं।  

बता दें कि वॉर्न ने आईपीएल में राजस्थान रॉयल्स को पहले संस्करण में विजेता बनाने में बड़ी भूमिका निभा चुके हैं। उनकी कप्तानी की खास बात यह रही थी कि वह बिना किसी स्टार खिलाड़ी के ही चैंपियन बन गए थे। 

वॉर्न ने भी अपनी वापसी को लेकर ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी है। वॉर्न ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा 'मैं इस हफ्ते जल्द एक बड़ा एलान करने वाला हूं और इसको लेकर मैं काफी उत्साहित हूं। जी हां ये आईपीए 2018 से जुड़ा है।' 
 



गौरतलब है कि शेन वार्न ने आखिरी बार 2011 में आईपीएल खेला था। वे राजस्थान रॉयल्स टीम के कप्तान के साथ कोच दोनों की भूमिका एक साथ निभा चुके हैं। 

RELATED

वहीं, राजस्थान रॉयल्स दो साल बाद आईपीएल में वापसी कर रही है। 2013 में ही भ्रष्टाचार और मैच फिक्सिंग के आरोपों की वजह से राजस्थान रॉयल्स पर दो साल का बैन लग गया था।
ipl 2018 shane warne rajasthan royals

