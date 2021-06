ENGW vs INDW: 17 साल की शेफाली ने डेब्यू टेस्ट में रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा 26 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana now have India Women's highest opening stand in Tests!



They pass the 153-run partnership between Gargi Banerji and Sandhya Agarwal against Australia in Mumbai in 1984 👏https://t.co/M8MZFYicFn | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tQVBPxcMcd