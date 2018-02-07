अपना शहर चुनें

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ब्लाइंड क्रिकेट को लेकर BCCI के सामने रखी ये मांग

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:46 PM IST
महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) से ब्लाइंड क्रिकेट बॉडी को अपने संरक्षण में लेने और इसके खिलाड़ियों को बोर्ड की पेंशन योजना के तहत लाने की सिफारिश की है।

तेंदुलकर ने प्रशासकों की समिति (सीओए) अध्यक्ष विनोद राय को पत्र लिखकर क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन फॉर द ब्लाइंड इन इंडिया (केबी) को मान्यता देने की अपील की। भारतीय नेत्रहीन क्रिकेट टीम ने 20 जनवरी को पाकिस्तान को हराकर दूसरी बार विश्व कप का खिताब जीता था। 

तेंदुलकर ने लिखा, 'हमने लगातार दूसरी बार ब्लाइंड क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप जीता। मैं आपसे अनुरोध करता हूं कि भारतीय नेत्रहीन क्रिकेट संघ को बीसीसीआई से मान्यता देने पर विचार करे।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'इस टीम ने कई बाधाओं का सामना करके अपना फोकस देश का नाम रोशन करने पर रखा। यह जीत प्रेरनादायी है और हमें इंसानी दिमाग की अंतहीन क्षमता से रू-ब-रू कराती है।'

बकौल तेंदुलकर, 'मैं समझता हूं कि बीसीसीआई ने अतीत में भी इन खिलाड़ियों का साथ दिया है और इस बार भी देगा। आप इन खिलाड़ियों को बीसीसीआई की पेंशन योजना के तहत ला सकते हैं, ताकि दीर्घकालीन वित्तीय सुरक्षा मिले।'
