Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Wishes ICC-BCCI and cricketer Wished Master Blaster 50th Birthday Today See Photos

Sachin 50th Birthday: सचिन के लिए क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने शेयर किया वीडियो, ICC-BCCI और दिग्गजों ने भी किया विश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: रोहित राज Updated Mon, 24 Apr 2023 10:16 AM IST
सार

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी), भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) और क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तेंदुलकर को खास अंदाज में विश किया है। वहीं, क्रिकेट जगत के लोग भी उन्हें बधाई दे रहे हैं।

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Wishes ICC-BCCI and cricketer Wished Master Blaster 50th Birthday Today See Photos
सचिन तेंदुलकर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

भारत के महानतम क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर सोमवार (23 अप्रैल) को 50 साल के हो गए। उनके जन्मदिन पर दुनिया भर से लोग बधाई संदेश भेज रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर सचिन की ही चर्चा है। फैंस उनकी कहानियां और रिकॉर्ड को शेयर कर रहे हैं। अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी), भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) और क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तेंदुलकर को खास अंदाज में विश किया है। वहीं, क्रिकेट जगत के लोग भी उन्हें बधाई दे रहे हैं।


क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया का ट्वीट
क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने सचिन का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें तेंदुलकर के ऑस्ट्रेलियाई जमीन पर खेली गई शानदार पारियों के कुछ हिस्सों को दिखाया गया है। इसके अलावा सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर सचिन का रिकॉर्ड शानदार है। उनके और वेस्टइंडीज के दिग्गज ब्रायन लारा के नाम पर एक गेट का नामकरण हुआ है।



बीसीसीआई और आईसीसी ने ऐसे किया विश
 
कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स का ट्वीट
कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने सचिन को बर्थडे विश किया। उसने लिखा-ईडन गार्डन्स हो, एमसीजी हो या वानखेड़े हो, 'सचिन-सचिन' हमेशा के लिए है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed