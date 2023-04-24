Sachin 50th Birthday: सचिन के लिए क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने शेयर किया वीडियो, ICC-BCCI और दिग्गजों ने भी किया विश

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
The Little Master turns 50 today!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar was an elite driver of the ball so enjoy a selection of his best on Aussie soil ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9A56HqGnNU
A beautiful gesture from the Sydney Cricket Ground.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2023
All visiting players at the venue will now take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v8Ev9LDoMP
6⃣6⃣4⃣ intl. matches 👍
3⃣4⃣3⃣5⃣7⃣ intl. runs 🙌
2⃣0⃣1⃣ intl. wickets 👌
The only cricketer to score 💯 intl. hundreds 🔝
The 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆
Here's wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy 5⃣0⃣th birthday 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/iyP0CfjTva— BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2023
Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar 😁— ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2023
A legend of cricket through the years ⭐#50forSachin pic.twitter.com/e5mG2MQfTo
Be it Eden, MCG or Wankhede, "𝘚𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯, 𝘚𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯...👏👏👏" is forever!@sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/5mWntR5vup— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 24, 2023
