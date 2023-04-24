{"_id":"6446072c55f3aa444e01b268","slug":"sachin-tendulkar-birthday-wishes-icc-bcci-and-cricketer-wished-master-blaster-50th-birthday-today-see-photos-2023-04-24","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Sachin 50th Birthday: सचिन के लिए क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने शेयर किया वीडियो, ICC-BCCI और दिग्गजों ने भी किया विश","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"क्रिकेट न्यूज़","slug":"cricket-news"}}

The Little Master turns 50 today!



Sachin Tendulkar was an elite driver of the ball so enjoy a selection of his best on Aussie soil ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9A56HqGnNU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2023

A beautiful gesture from the Sydney Cricket Ground.



All visiting players at the venue will now take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v8Ev9LDoMP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2023

6⃣6⃣4⃣ intl. matches 👍

3⃣4⃣3⃣5⃣7⃣ intl. runs 🙌

2⃣0⃣1⃣ intl. wickets 👌

The only cricketer to score 💯 intl. hundreds 🔝

The 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆



Here's wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy 5⃣0⃣th birthday 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/iyP0CfjTva विज्ञापन April 24, 2023

Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar 😁



A legend of cricket through the years ⭐#50forSachin pic.twitter.com/e5mG2MQfTo — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2023

भारत के महानतम क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर सोमवार (23 अप्रैल) को 50 साल के हो गए। उनके जन्मदिन पर दुनिया भर से लोग बधाई संदेश भेज रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर सचिन की ही चर्चा है। फैंस उनकी कहानियां और रिकॉर्ड को शेयर कर रहे हैं। अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी), भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) और क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तेंदुलकर को खास अंदाज में विश किया है। वहीं, क्रिकेट जगत के लोग भी उन्हें बधाई दे रहे हैं।क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने सचिन का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें तेंदुलकर के ऑस्ट्रेलियाई जमीन पर खेली गई शानदार पारियों के कुछ हिस्सों को दिखाया गया है। इसके अलावा सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर सचिन का रिकॉर्ड शानदार है। उनके और वेस्टइंडीज के दिग्गज ब्रायन लारा के नाम पर एक गेट का नामकरण हुआ है।कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने सचिन को बर्थडे विश किया। उसने लिखा-ईडन गार्डन्स हो, एमसीजी हो या वानखेड़े हो, 'सचिन-सचिन' हमेशा के लिए है।