Virat Kohli though was convinced that he had heard something and even consulted Rohit about going for the review.— 💛 (@WHISTLE_P0DU) February 12, 2018
MS Dhoni though quickly signalled to Kohli that there was no bat involved and that they shouldn’t go for a review here.
"Dhoni Review System" pic.twitter.com/njA8DdVU8q
पोंटिंग आईपीएल में मुंबई इंडिया के कोच रह चुके हैं और 11वें सीजन में वह दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के कोच की भूमिका में नजर आने वाले हैं।
11 फरवरी 2018
