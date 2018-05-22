शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   ravindra jadeja wife riva slapped by police constable arrested

रविंद्र जडेजा की पत्नी को थप्पड़ मारने वाला कॉन्स्टेबल गिरफ्तार, जानें पूरा विवाद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 22 May 2018 10:18 AM IST
ravindra jadeja and his wife
1 of 5
टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर रविंद्र जडेजा की पत्नी से सड़क पर हाथापाई करने वाले पुलिस कांस्टेबल को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है। जडेजा की पत्नी रीवा की शिकायत के बाद आरोपी पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल संजय अहिर को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ravindra jadeja team india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ऋषभ पंत और एंड्रू टाई
Cricket News

IPL में ऑरेंज और पर्पल कैप के साथ पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा, वजह हैरान करने वाली

22 मई 2018

preity zinta
Cricket News

प्रीति जिंटा ने किया खुलासा, मुंबई इंडियंस के बाहर होने पर क्यों हुई थी खुश?

22 मई 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

Women IPL: महिला क्रिकेटरों के बीच पहली जंग आज, मैच से पहले कप्तान कोहली ने दिया स्पेशल मैसेज

22 मई 2018

Mumbai Indians Cheerleader started spitting after dismissal of Hardik Pandya
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या के आउट होते ही चीयरलीडर ने खुलेआम दी गाली, अब VIDEO हो रहा वायरल

22 मई 2018

रविंद्र जडेजा
Cricket News

स्टार ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जडेजा की पत्नी के साथ पुलिसवाले ने की मारपीट, जानिए पूरा मामला

21 मई 2018

More in Cricket News

Cute Ziva playing with papa ms dhoni on ground after KXIP match, Video Viral
Cricket News

जीत के बाद बेटी जीवा संग पापा धोनी मैदान पर ही मना रहे जश्न, VIDEO हो रहा जमकर वायरल

22 मई 2018

हार्दिक पांड्या और ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

IPL 2018: हार्दिक पांड्या ने खोया आपा, ऋषभ पंत को सुनाई खरीखोटी

21 मई 2018

these teams have qualified for the playoffs of ipl 2018, see full schedule of playoff matches
Cricket News

IPL 2018: इन 4 टीमों के बीच होगी प्लेऑफ की जंग, जानें कब और कहां होंगे मुकाबले

22 मई 2018

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

कोच पोंटिंग ने DD की हार के कई राज खोले, मैक्सवेल को पंत के हिट होने से गहरा धक्का भी एक

21 मई 2018

CSK is going to win IPL 2018, here is track record of points table history
Cricket News

चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ही होगी IPL 2018 की चैंपियन, यकीन न हो तो देख ले सबूत

22 मई 2018

Fairplay at its best at IPL 2018 Chris Gayle act of a gentleman against CSK
Cricket News

पंजाब ने हारा मैच...लेकिन क्रिस गेल की ईमानदारी फैंस का दिल जीत ले गई, देखिए VIDEO

21 मई 2018

delhi daredevils
Cricket News

IPL 2018: प्लेऑफ की रेस में फिसड्डी दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स, अब सामने आई बाहर होने की वजह

21 मई 2018

shreyas iyer and MS Dhoni
Cricket News

युवा कप्तान अय्यर की नादानी पर हंसी से लोट-पोट हुए धोनी, VIDEO में देखें टॉस के दौरान हुआ यह वाकया

21 मई 2018

ravichandran ashwin says May month was dangerous for us after csk contest in IPL 2018
Cricket News

IPL से बाहर होते ही अश्विन का अजीबोगरीब बयान, बोले- हमारे लिए मई महीना ही भयानक रहा

21 मई 2018

csk fans
Cricket News

IPL 2018: प्लेऑफ में एंट्री करते ही और खूंखार हो जाती है चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स, यह रहा सबूत

21 मई 2018

kings eleven punjab
Cricket News

गेल-राहुल जैसे सितारों से सजी KXIP इन कारणों से हुई IPL 2018 से बाहर, कुछ यूं गंवाया प्लेऑफ का टिकट

21 मई 2018

virat kohli rcb
Cricket News

IPL 2018: 'विराट सेना' के बड़े सितारों ने RCB को डुबोया, यहां जानें प्लेऑफ से बाहर होने के कारण

21 मई 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

यह है एमएस धोनी का कमाल, 17 रन की धीमी पारी खेलकर भी हासिल की विशेष उपलब्धि

19 मई 2018

Virat kohli funny photos going viral on social media after rcb out
Cricket News

IPL से बाहर होते ही बोले कोहली- अच्छा चलता हूं दुआओं में याद रखना, सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे उड़ रहा मजाक

20 मई 2018

AB De Villiers splendid One Hand Catch Inspires Hilarious Memes Across Social Media
Cricket News

एबी डीविलियर्स ने एक हाथ से उड़कर लिया कैच, लोग बोले- यह तो दाऊद इब्राहिम को भी पकड़ सकता है

22 मई 2018

एमएस धोनी और मथिरा खान
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी पर फिदा हुई यह पाकिस्तानी मॉडल, रखी थी कुछ ऐसी मांग कि सभी रह गए हैरान

20 मई 2018

ravindra jadeja and his wife
रविंद्र जडेजा
रविंद्र जडेजा
रविंद्र जडेजा
रविंद्र जडेजा

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.