सोशल मीडिया पर छा गए पृथ्वी शॉ, फैंस बोले- मिल गया दूसरा सचिन तेंदुलकर

स्पोर्ट्स न्यूज, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 04 Oct 2018 02:33 PM IST
पृथ्वी शॉ
पृथ्वी शॉ
ख़बर सुनें
युवा बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक लगाने वाले सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। दाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने गुरुवार को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट के पहले दिन महज 99 गेंदों में अपने टेस्ट करियर का पहला शतक पूरा किया। शॉ 154 गेंदों में 19 चौकों की मदद से 134 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। देवेंद्र बिशु ने शॉ का कैच अपनी गेंद पर पकड़कर युवा बल्लेबाज की पारी का अंत किया।
शॉ को देखकर लगा ही नहीं कि वह अपना पहला टेस्ट खेल रहे हैं। वह शुरुआत से ही कैरीबियाई गेंदबाजों पर हावी रहे और इसका परिणाम यह रहा कि उन्होंने केवल 56 गेंदों में अपना अर्धशतक पूरा किया। शॉ ने अपनी पारी के दौरान कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़े।

शॉ टेस्ट क्रिकेट में शतक जमाने वाले भारत के दूसरे जबकि विश्व के सातवें सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज बने। शॉ ने अपनी पारी के दौरान कई रिकॉर्ड्स बनाए। वह डेब्यू टेस्ट में अर्धशतक जमाने वाले भारत के सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज बने। पृथ्वी शॉ ने डेब्यू में इस धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन से सचिन तेंदुलकर को भी पछाड़ दिया।

दरअसल, पृथ्वी शॉ सचिन तेंदुलकर के बाद सबसे कम उम्र में टेस्ट डेब्यू करने वाले भारतीय खिलाड़ी हैं। यही नहीं, करियर के डेब्यू टेस्ट में सबसे तेज शतक जमाने के मामले में पृथ्वी शॉ तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। करियर के डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक जमाने वाले पृथ्वी चौथे सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज बने।

शॉ स्टॉपर रहे पृथ्वी की ट्विटर पर जमकर सराहना हो रही है। वह करीब दो घंटे से ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने के मामले में शीर्ष पर बने रहे। ट्विटर पर पृथ्वी को दूसरा सचिन तेंदुलकर कहा गया। चलिए गौर करते हैं कि युवा बल्लेबाज की तारीफ में ट्विटर पर क्या पूल बांधे गए:
 

 










 


 


 

 

 

 


 


 


 

prithvi shaw ind vs wi prithvi shaw biodata virat kohli sachin tendulkar team india
