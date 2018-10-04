@PrithviShaw what a start of his test carrier ! Way to go Boy ... What a knock so far ! #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/M2k7vaPId5— Sachin Tendulkar £C (@Sachin_rt_200) October 4, 2018
#SachinTendulkar played his last test match again West Indies and #PrithviShaw started his career against the same team. What a coincidence!!!— Vinesh Prabhu (@vinshyprabhu) October 4, 2018
Sab uparwaala likh raha hai.. #IndvWI #IndvsWI
Too early to say, but Shaw's technique reminds me of Sachin.#INDvWI #prithvishaw— Vaishali♀ (@vaishali_45) October 4, 2018
No body can identify talent better than Sachin Tendulkar !— Sachin Tendulkar FC (@SachinsLovers) October 4, 2018
Sachin suggested #MSDhoni name as the Captain of India.
In 2012, He named two batsman publicly who can broke his records - #ViratKohli & #RohitSharma
& Now #PrithviShaw. @sachin_rt had told even 10 yrs ago about him.
It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018
This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018
What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018
Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018
Hundred on Ranji debut, hundred on Duleep debut, hundred on Test debut. Know another student from that school.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 4, 2018
Shaw's scoring zones for his debut hundred. He scored 9 boundaries on the off-side and 6 on the on-side. His go-to scoring shot has been the flick off his pads - 7 shots has brought him 15 runs so far. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/igjHXVeaFz— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 4, 2018
Jan 2017: Prithvi Shaw becomes the 16th Mumbai batsman to score a hundred on first-class debut— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) October 4, 2018
Oct 2018: Prithvi Shaw becomes the 15th India batsman to score a hundred on Test debut #INDvWI
Fastest centuries on Test debut (balls):— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 4, 2018
85 Shikhar Dhawan
93 Dwayne Smith
99 PRITHVI SHAW#IndvWI
He came, he Shaw, he conquered.#PrithviShaw #IndvWI— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) October 4, 2018
