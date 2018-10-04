विज्ञापन

@PrithviShaw what a start of his test carrier ! Way to go Boy ... What a knock so far ! #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/M2k7vaPId5 — Sachin Tendulkar £C (@Sachin_rt_200) October 4, 2018

#SachinTendulkar played his last test match again West Indies and #PrithviShaw started his career against the same team. What a coincidence!!!



Sab uparwaala likh raha hai.. #IndvWI #IndvsWI — Vinesh Prabhu (@vinshyprabhu) October 4, 2018

Too early to say, but Shaw's technique reminds me of Sachin.#INDvWI #prithvishaw — Vaishali♀ (@vaishali_45) October 4, 2018

No body can identify talent better than Sachin Tendulkar !



Sachin suggested #MSDhoni name as the Captain of India.



In 2012, He named two batsman publicly who can broke his records - #ViratKohli & #RohitSharma



& Now #PrithviShaw. @sachin_rt had told even 10 yrs ago about him. — Sachin Tendulkar FC (@SachinsLovers) October 4, 2018

It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018

This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018

What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018

Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018

Hundred on Ranji debut, hundred on Duleep debut, hundred on Test debut. Know another student from that school..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 4, 2018

Shaw's scoring zones for his debut hundred. He scored 9 boundaries on the off-side and 6 on the on-side. His go-to scoring shot has been the flick off his pads - 7 shots has brought him 15 runs so far. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/igjHXVeaFz — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 4, 2018

Jan 2017: Prithvi Shaw becomes the 16th Mumbai batsman to score a hundred on first-class debut

Oct 2018: Prithvi Shaw becomes the 15th India batsman to score a hundred on Test debut #INDvWI — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) October 4, 2018

Fastest centuries on Test debut (balls):



85 Shikhar Dhawan

93 Dwayne Smith

99 PRITHVI SHAW#IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 4, 2018

युवा बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक लगाने वाले सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। दाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने गुरुवार को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट के पहले दिन महज 99 गेंदों में अपने टेस्ट करियर का पहला शतक पूरा किया। शॉ 154 गेंदों में 19 चौकों की मदद से 134 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। देवेंद्र बिशु ने शॉ का कैच अपनी गेंद पर पकड़कर युवा बल्लेबाज की पारी का अंत किया।शॉ को देखकर लगा ही नहीं कि वह अपना पहला टेस्ट खेल रहे हैं। वह शुरुआत से ही कैरीबियाई गेंदबाजों पर हावी रहे और इसका परिणाम यह रहा कि उन्होंने केवल 56 गेंदों में अपना अर्धशतक पूरा किया। शॉ ने अपनी पारी के दौरान कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़े।शॉ टेस्ट क्रिकेट में शतक जमाने वाले भारत के दूसरे जबकि विश्व के सातवें सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज बने। शॉ ने अपनी पारी के दौरान कई रिकॉर्ड्स बनाए। वह डेब्यू टेस्ट में अर्धशतक जमाने वाले भारत के सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज बने। पृथ्वी शॉ ने डेब्यू में इस धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन से सचिन तेंदुलकर को भी पछाड़ दिया।दरअसल, पृथ्वी शॉ सचिन तेंदुलकर के बाद सबसे कम उम्र में टेस्ट डेब्यू करने वाले भारतीय खिलाड़ी हैं। यही नहीं, करियर के डेब्यू टेस्ट में सबसे तेज शतक जमाने के मामले में पृथ्वी शॉ तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। करियर के डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक जमाने वाले पृथ्वी चौथे सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज बने।शॉ स्टॉपर रहे पृथ्वी की ट्विटर पर जमकर सराहना हो रही है। वह करीब दो घंटे से ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने के मामले में शीर्ष पर बने रहे। ट्विटर पर पृथ्वी को दूसरा सचिन तेंदुलकर कहा गया। चलिए गौर करते हैं कि युवा बल्लेबाज की तारीफ में ट्विटर पर क्या पूल बांधे गए: