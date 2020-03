इस पूर्व कीवी कोच ने मुंबई की खाली सड़कें देख जताई हैरानी, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा- जनता तैयार है

Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏

.#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate pic.twitter.com/KsY5adOjQX