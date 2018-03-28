🗣 "It's a hell of a strong team...seriously!"— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 28, 2018
📺 Former @TheRealPCB captain Younis Khan picks his All Time XI!
Thoughts? 🤔#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/iaZDgd5q76
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (सीए) ने बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद में दोषी ठहराए गए स्टीव स्मिथ और डेविन वॉर्नर पर एक साल तो केमरन बेनक्रॉफ्ट पर 9 महीने का बैन लगाया है।
28 मार्च 2018