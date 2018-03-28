शहर चुनें

यूनिस खान ने चुनी अपनी ड्रीम टीम, भारत के इस खिलाड़ी शामिल करके जीता भारतीयों का दिल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 10:19 PM IST
युनूस खान
युनूस खान - फोटो : file
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व दिग्गज बल्लेबाज यूनिस खान को अगर उनकी टीम की 'दीवार' कहे तो इसमें किसी को कोई शक नहीं होगा। अपनी बल्लेबाजी के दम पर उन्होंने न जाने कितनी बार मुश्किल घड़ी से अपनी टीम को बाहर निकाला है। पाकिस्तान के इस महान बल्लेबाज ने बुधवार को अपनी ऑल टाइम फेवरिट टीम चुनी है और उनका यह वीडियो लॉर्ड क्रिकेट ग्राउंड ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हेंडल पर शेयर भी किया है।
यूनिस ने बल्लेबाजी की सूची में सबसे पहले सलामी जोड़ी के तौर पर पाक के हनीफ मोहम्मद और क्रिकेट के भगवान माने जाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर को रखा है। इसके बाद उन्होंने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व स्टार ऑलराउंडर जैक कैलिस को अपनी सूची में जगह दी है। कैलिस के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि वह दुनिया के महानतम ऑलराउंडर में से एक रहे हैं।

इन तीन के बाद मिडिल ऑर्डर में उन्होंने वेस्टइंडीज के ब्रायन लारा, सर विवियन रिचर्डसन और सर गारफील्ड सोबर्स को अपनी टीम में शामिल किया है। विकेटकीपर के तौर पर उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एडम गिलक्रिस्ट को रखा है। पाकिस्तान को विश्व कप जीताने वाले इमरान खान को उन्होंने कप्तान बनाया है। 

गेंदबाजी में उन्होंने न्यूजीलैंड के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज सर रिचर्ड हेडली, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ग्लेन मैकग्राथ और स्पिनर के तौर श्रीलंका के सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज मुथैया मुरलीधर को शामिल किया है। 

देखिए वीडियो- 
 

