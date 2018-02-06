अपना शहर चुनें

'पाकिस्तान में शतक नहीं बना सकते हैं विराट कोहली'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:12 PM IST
विराट कोहली - फोटो : BCCI
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली को लेकर पाकिस्तान के हेड कोच मिकी आर्थर का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है। उनका मानना है कि 'रन मशीन' के नाम से मशहूर विराट कोहली पाकिस्तान में उनके गेंदबाजों के सामने शतक नहीं बना सकते हैं। 

बता दें कि उनका यह बयान तब सामने आया था जब कोहली ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में अपना 33वां शतक बनाया था। हालांकि उन्होंने कोहली की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि उनको बैटिंग करते देख बड़ा मजा आता है। 

उन्होंने ने कोहली के बारे में कहा कि वह एक शानदार खिलाड़ी हैं और उनको रन बनाते देख बड़ा सुखद महसूस होता है। आर्थर इन दिनों ऑस्ट्रेलिया में छुट्टियां मना रहे हैं। 

पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाजों की तारीफ करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में उनके गेंदबाज कोहली को शतक नहीं बनाने देंगे। एक निजी वेबसाइट को दिए इस इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई है कि जल्द ही टीम इंडिया पाकिस्तान का दौरा करेगी। 
पाक के खिलाफ है कोहली का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन
