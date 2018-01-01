Download App
केपटाउन में टीम इंडिया की जीत लगभग पक्की! दक्षिण अफ्रीका को लगा झटका

टीम डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स, अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 07:52 PM IST
new lands pitch is dry and team india can make use of it

टीम इंडियाPC: File

टीम इंडिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 5 जनवरी से केपटाउन में शुरू होने वाले पहले टेस्ट से पूर्व बड़ी खुशखबरी मिली है। रिपोर्ट्स मिली है कि न्यूलैंड्स की पिच सूखी है, जिसकी वजह से यहां ज्यादा उछाल देखने को नहीं मिलेगा।
टीम इंडिया के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका का दौरा कठिन माना जा रहा था क्योंकि यहां की पिच बेहद तेज और उछालभरी होती हैं। टीम इंडिया ऐसी पिचों पर खेलने की आदि नहीं है। ऐसे में न्यूलैंड्स की पिच रिपोर्ट टीम इंडिया के लिए बेशक खुशखबरी है। 

बता दें कि न्यूलैंड्स की पिच पर ज्यादा उछाल नहीं होने का कारण पिछले कई सालों से पड़ रहे सूखे को बताया जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक सूखे की वजह से पिच क्यूरेटर्स को पिच पर हर दिन 87 लीटर से ज्यादा पानी डालने को मना किया गया है।

ग्राउंडस्टाफ के सदस्य इवान फ्लिंट ने कहा, 'पिच पर हम जरूरत के हिसाब से पानी नहीं डाल पा रहे हैं। इस कारण पिच उतनी हरी नहीं होगी, जितनी की उम्मीद की जा रही है। हमारे लिए पिच पर घास छोड़ना एक चुनौती है, लेकिन इसके लिए हम सुबह बारिश होने का और दोपहर में धूप खिलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।' 

न्यूलैंड्स की पिच देखने के बाद हर कोई टीम इंडिया को जीत का दावेदार मानने लगा है। कम उछाल वाली पिच होने से ये भारतीय सरजमीं की पिच की तरह हो जाएगी। ये किसी से छिपा नहीं है कि साल 2017 में भारत ने अपने घर पर कोई भी सीरीज नहीं गंवाई।
