VIDEO: जब मैदान पर कोबरा डांस करने लगे मुश्फिकुर रहमान, याद आईं श्रीदेवी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 09:55 AM IST
Mushfiqur Rahim cobra dance after winnig against srilanka at nidahas trophy 2018
Mushfiqur Rahim
निदाहास ट्रॉफी के तीसरे मुकाबले में बांग्लादेश के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज मुश्फिकुर रहीम ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ अपने टी-20 करियर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी खेली। रहीम ने 35  गेंदों पर 5 चौकों और 4 छक्कों की मदद से नाबाद 72 रन बनाए। रहीम ने 24 गेंदों में अपना अर्धशतक पूरा किया। यह किसी भी बांग्लादेशी बल्लेबाज द्वारा टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में लगाया गया दूसरा सबसे तेज अर्धशतक है।
वहीं बांग्लादेश के लिटन दास और तमीम इकबाल ने टीम को सधी हुई शुरुआत जरूर दी, लेकिन मिडल ओवरों में बांग्लादेश की टीम लय खोती नजर आई। इसके बाद रहीम ने अपनी टीम के लिए शानदार पारी खेलकर सीरीज में पहली जीत दिलवाई। इस शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए उन्हें मैन ऑफ द मैच भी घोषित किया गया।

