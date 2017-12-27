Download App
आपका शहर Close

अश्विन-जडेजा आगे कभी वन-डे या टी20 इंटरनेशनल खेल पाएंगे? मुख्य सिलेक्टर ने दिया ऐसा जवाब

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 07:43 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
msk prasad gives his views on ashwin and jadejas odi and t20i future

जडेजा और अश्विन

टीम इंडिया के रिस्ट स्पिनर्स युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव ने सीमित ओवर क्रिकेट में कमाल का प्रदर्शन किया है। चयनकर्ताओं से मिले मौके को कुलदीप-चहल ने दोनों हाथों से लपका और अपनी जगह स्थापित की।
भारत के प्रमुख चयनकर्ता एमएसके प्रसाद ने इस दौरान रविचंद्रन अश्विन और रविंद्र जडेजा की वन-डे और टी20 इंटरनेशनल में भविष्य को लेकर अपने विचार प्रकट किए। प्रसाद ने कहा कि अश्विन-जडेजा के लिए हमेशा दरवाजे खुले हैं।

एमएसके प्रसाद ने कहा, 'अश्विन और जडेजा ने देश के लिए बहुत योगदान दिया है। वो कभी भी टीम में वापसी कर सकते हैं।' उल्लेखनीय है कि अश्विन और जडेजा आईसीसी टेस्ट गेंदबाजी रैंकिंग में पिछले कुछ समय से टॉप-10 में बने हुए हैं।

जडेजा आईसीसी की टेस्ट रैंकिंग में तीसरे जबकि अश्विन चौथे स्थान पर काबिज हैं। रविचंद्रन अश्विन का 111 वन-डे में करीब 32 का औसत रहा और टी20 इंटरनेशनल में करीब 22। जडेजा का वन-डे में करीब 35 की औसत और टी20 इंटरनेशनल में करीब 31 की औसत रही।

प्रसाद ने कहा कि युवाओं ने मिले मौकों का फायदा उठाया और उन्हें दोनों प्रारूपों में आजमाना देना अच्छा रहा। उन्होंने इंडियन एक्सप्रेस से बातचीत में कहा, 'युवाओं को ज्यादा मौके देना सही रहा और सर्वश्रेष्ठ टीमों के खिलाफ मिले मौके से वह जान सके कि किस जगह खड़े हैं।'

प्रसाद ने साथ ही कहा कि भारतीय क्रिकेट में कड़ी स्पर्धा होना अच्छे संकेत हैं। यह भविष्य के लिए शुभ संकेत हैं।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

msk prasad ravichandran ashwin ravindra jadeja team india

स्पॉटलाइट

VIDEO: 200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद थम नहीं रहे सलमान के पैर, पार्टी में जमकर नाचते नजर आए

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan dance on baby ko base pasanad hai video viral

कंडोम पर बात करने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर ‌किया इंटीमेट वीडियो, अब सोशल मीडिया पर पड़ रहीं गालियां

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sofiya hayat share bedroom video on her instagram

Bigg Boss 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट की सालों बाद खुली पोल, प्रिंसिपल ने घर ले जाकर दी थी सेक्स...

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
bigg boss 11 vikas gupta revealed principal chat about her daughter

VIDEO: पिछली बार मुंह में नोट दबाकर नाची थीं अनुष्‍का, इस बार किया कुछ ऐसा देखकर चौंक गए विराट

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dance together at mumbai reception

अपनी स्टाइल से विराट ने फिर किया क्लीन बोल्ड, आउटफिट को लेकर हुआ बड़ा कंफ्यूजन

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Virat Kohli Mumbai Wedding Reception Attire

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Read

धोनी ने 'विरुष्का' का रिसेप्शन बीच में ही छोड़ा, 75 किमी दूर एक अजीज की पार्टी में गए

ms dhoni attend salman khan birthday party after virushka reception
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'विरुष्का' के रिसेप्शन में सितारों का जमघट, मौजूद रहीं बॉलीवुड और खेल जगत की हस्तियां

ms dhoni, rohit sharma to attend virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding reception in mumbai
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज ऑलराउंडर ने कहा- वन-डे और टी20 में कोहली से बेहतर हैं रोहित शर्मा

sandeep patil says rohit better batsman than kohli in t20 and odi
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जब युवराज सिंह ने रोहित शर्मा को दी थी अपनी बहन से दूर रहने की धमकी

Yuvraj told to Rohit stay away from my sister ritika sajdeh
  • 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'विरुष्का' के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे अनिल कुंबले, लोगों ने ट्विटर पर किया सलाम

twitter reactions: anil kumble attend virat anushka reception
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर वन-डे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, स्टार खिलाड़ी हुआ बाहर

bcci announce team india 17 member squad for 6 ODIs in South Africa 
  • 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!