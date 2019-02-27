FINAL T20I 💔— Yellow💛Army🔥 (@FamilyCsk) February 27, 2019
Miss u God 😇🙏👼
@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/UMkoV8qcYm
MSDhoni's last T20I today.— Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) February 27, 2019
Enjoy him for one last time in the format he won his First World Cup! #INDvAUS
Probably For One Last Tym In T20I 💔#MSDhoni ☹️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/BKqmKZKShl— LeaveYourMark-MSD🐾 (@MegaStarDHONI) February 27, 2019
Today's #INDvAUS T20 might be @msdhoni last t20i match.. 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/LufKRQAaJQ— #GetMAHARSHIfied (@Teja_Tweetzz) February 27, 2019
#MSDhoni FINAL T20I 💔😂🏆🙏#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/L2bwlnE2Sv— [email protected] (@imkarthik1996) February 27, 2019
MS Dhoni will probably play his last T20I Today.#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/mCC63ibZAo— ADITYA (@StarkAditya) February 27, 2019
One of the worst ining from MS Dhoni .It is not acceptable being an Indian.I think Dhoni's time has gone.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S30c3ow0aI— Yuvraj Maurya (@Yuvraj20848543) February 24, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तेज गेंदबाज केन रिचर्ड्सन भारत के खिलाफ सीरीज से बाहर हो गए है. रिचर्ड्सन को साइड इंजरी की वजह से T20 और वनडे सीरीज से बाहर होना पड़ा है..
27 फरवरी 2019