MSDhoni's last T20I today.

Enjoy him for one last time in the format he won his First World Cup! #INDvAUS — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) February 27, 2019

MS Dhoni will probably play his last T20I Today.#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/mCC63ibZAo — ADITYA (@StarkAditya) February 27, 2019

One of the worst ining from MS Dhoni .It is not acceptable being an Indian.I think Dhoni's time has gone.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S30c3ow0aI — Yuvraj Maurya (@Yuvraj20848543) February 24, 2019

टीम इंडिया के अनुभवी विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज एमएस धोनी मौजूदा समय में आलोचनाओं से घिरे हुए हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में धीमी पारी खेलने के बाद से धोनी आलोचकों का पसंदीदा विषय बन गए हैं।बता दें कि धोनी ने विशाखापट्टनम में खेले गए पहले टी20 मुकाबले में 37 गेंदों में 29 रन की पारी खेली थी। भारतीय टीम निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 126 रन बना सकी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने आखिरी गेंद पर सात विकेट खोकर लक्ष्य हासिल किया।मैच का सबसे बड़ा मुजरिम पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी को माना जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर धोनी को लेकर तरह-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिल रही हैं। कुछ लोग मान रहे हैं कि धोनी अपना आखिरी टी20 मैच खेल रहे हैं। आपको बताते हैं कि पूर्व कप्तान के बारे में क्या प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं।बता दें कि कई क्रिकेट विशेषज्ञों समेत फैंस का मानना है कि धोनी के लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर का आखिरी मुकाबला 2019 विश्व कप में खेलेंगे। इसके बाद अगले साल टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में उनका खेलना मुश्किल है। ऋषभ पंत को धोनी का उत्तराधिकारी माना जा रहा है और टी20 विश्व कप में उनका खेलना लगभग तय है। ऐसे में फैंस को लग रहा है कि धोनी आज यानी बुधवार को अपने टी20 करियर का अंतिम मैच खेलेंगे। अब यह तो वक्त ही बताएगा कि धोनी क्या फैसला लेंगे।