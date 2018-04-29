शहर चुनें

MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva dance video gets viral on social media

धोनी की बेटी जीवा का डांस देखकर आप शकिरा को भूल जाएंगे, Video ने मचाई धूम

29 Apr 2018
जीवा धोनी
जीवा धोनी
चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के कप्तान एमएस धोनी की बेटी जीवा का एक डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर धूम मचा रहा है। टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान ने तीन साल की जीवा का एक वीडियो अपने आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर पोस्ट किया है।
जीवा ने ऐसा डांस किया है कि शकिरा भी फेल हो जाएं। बहरहाल, धोनी ने जो वीडियो शेयर किया है, उसके साथ कैप्शन लिखा है, 'पिता से तो बेहतर डांस किया है।' इसके अलावा जीवा ने अपने पिता और चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स का भी सपोर्ट किया।

Dances better than the father atleast

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on



वैसे जीवा पहले कई वीडियोज में अपनी गायकी से लोगों को प्रभावित कर चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा जीवा का एक और वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें वह सुरेश रैना और हरभजन सिंह की बेटी ग्रासिया व हिनाया के साथ खेल रही हैं। 



 

