सोशल मीडिया के 'बाहुबली' बने धोनी, 696 दिन बाद फिर बने टीम इंडिया के कप्तान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 07:37 PM IST
ms dhoni
ms dhoni
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को 696 दिन बाद एक बार फिर भारतीय टीम की कमान संभालने का मौका मिला। दरअसल, मंगलवार को एशिया कप सुपर-4 के आखिरी मुकाबले में मौजूदा कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की गैरमौजूदगी में एमएस धोनी को कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी दी गई।
उस वक्त हर कोई हैरान रह गया जब रोहित शर्मा की जगह एमएस धोनी टॉस करने मैदान पर नजर आए। इस नजारा को देख सोशल मीडिया पर उनके फैंस ने जमकर खुशी जाहिर की है। आइए जानते हैं किसने क्या लिखाः

ms dhoni ms dhoni captain india vs afganistan asia cup 2018 rohit sharma एमएस धोनी महेंद्र सिंह धोनी भारत बनाम अफगानिस्तान एशिया कप 2018
