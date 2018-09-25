This current Indian XI has five players from CSK, Dhoni, Rayudu, Jadhav, Jadeja & Chahar. Given that usually just seven players in an IPL XI are Indian, that is a crazy record. Would anyone know if this is a record for an Indian XI? @deeputalks— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 25, 2018
200th game as skipper for Dhoni. To all his die hard followers, who were waiting with a ray of hope to see him lead the side in India colors. Here's it. #INDvAFG— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 25, 2018
MS back leading the kind of bowling line-up he would love to have (even if there are better options around) and also the kind he led in all his years as Indian captain.— Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) September 25, 2018
Dhoni will be the captain of India for today's match. This time officially. #INDvAFG— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 25, 2018
WTF is this? Why is MS Dhoni captaining the side? If not Rohit, Shikhar should have captained. Why would you rest your captain and vice captain both?— Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) September 25, 2018
What an unexpected surprise— Prashant Pareek (@prashan23S) September 25, 2018
Ms Dhoni leading men in blues after a long time ❤️❤️#INDvAFG #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/gNiS8UUQ6b
MS Dhoni to captain India today.— statesman (@Clerk139) September 25, 2018
Golden days are back. #AFGvIND #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/u0f5Pio38d
😍 Dhoni as a captain #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/6VZoXaFB5M— Mask Indian (@Mr_LoLwa) September 25, 2018
Relive The Moment Once Again— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@Ansh_MSDian) September 25, 2018
MS Dhoni The Captain of ICT ❤ #INDvAFG
25 सितंबर 2018