शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   ms dhoni played high five game with his child fan

VIDEO: बल्ले से भी छोटे फैन के साथ माही ने खेला HIGH FIVE गेम, देखें बालक का 'एंग्री लुक'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 10:34 AM IST
ms dhoni
ms dhoni
7 अप्रैल से शुरू होने जा रहे आईपीएल-11 से पहले चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी मैदान पर जमकर पसीना बहा रहे हैं। कप्तान एमएस धोनी की प्रैक्टिस का एक वीडियो अपलोड करने के बाद ट्विटर पर अब एक और वीडियो अपलोडि किया गया है। इस वीडियो में माही अपने एक नन्हें फैंस के साथ मस्ती करते नजर आ रहे हैं।
दरअसल धोनी मैदान पर टीम के खिलाड़ियों के साथ अभ्यास कर रहे थे, तभी उनका एक नन्हा फैन मैदान पर उनसे मिलने आया। बस फिर क्या था, माही ने बल्ला छोड़ा और लग उसके साथ मस्ती करने। धोनी ने अपने नन्हे फैन के साथ हाई-फाइव खेलना शुरू किया और उसे चकमा देने लगे।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

ms dhoni ipl chennai superkings

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Rani Mukerji
Bollywood

ताबड़तोड़ कमाई के साथ रानी मुखर्जी की बॉलीवुड में वापसी, दूसरे दिन के कलेक्शन में जबरदस्त उछाल

25 मार्च 2018

करण जौहर
Bollywood

खत्म हुआ इंतजार, जानें कब से शुरू होने जा रहा है करण जौहर का ये फेमस चैट शो

25 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

जैकलीन के लिए मेकर्स ने बदला 'रेस 3' का पूरा क्लाइमेक्स, आंख में लग गई थी चोट

25 मार्च 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

कपिल शर्मा ने फिर ट्विटर पर निकाली भड़ास, सुनील ग्रोवर के बाद इस स्टार के बारे में बोली ये बात

25 मार्च 2018

सुपर डांसर 2
Television

'सुपर डांसर 2' के खिताब को इस कंटेस्टेंट ने जीता, विनर को पुरस्कार में मिले 15 लाख

25 मार्च 2018

salman khan race 3
Bollywood

‘रेस 3’ के सेट से लीक हुआ ये वीडियो, एक्शन सीन्स को लेकर ऐसी है तैयारियां

25 मार्च 2018

फारुख शेख
Bollywood

एक्टिंग से पहले वकालत के पेशे में थे फारुख शेख, कोर्ट में ऐसा कुछ हुआ कि बदल गई जिंदगी

25 मार्च 2018

UPSC Recruitment 2018- Apply Online for 70 Geologist and Geo-Scientist Vacancies
Government Jobs

UPSC के जरिए भूवैज्ञानिक बनने का मौका, ऐसे करें आवेदन

25 मार्च 2018

CMHO Bastar Recruitment 2018 - for 45 Medical officer, Lab Technician and Nurse Posts
Government Jobs

चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 64 वर्ष तक के उम्मीदवार करें आवेदन

25 मार्च 2018

shilpa shinde shares a funny video on social media,that went viral
Television

बिग बॉस जीतने के बावजूद शिल्पा शिंदे की जिंदगी बर्बाद हो गई! यकीं नहीं तो देखिए VIDEO

25 मार्च 2018

Most Read

विराट कोहली, आईपीएल
Cricket News

IPL 2018: विराट कोहली को हुई टेंशन, पूरे सीजन से बाहर हुआ RCB का 'ब्रह्मास्त्र'

आईपीएल का 11वां सीजन 7 अप्रैल से शुरु होने वाला है। उससे पहले ही रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलौर (आरसीबी) को तगड़ा झटका लगा है।

24 मार्च 2018

बेनक्रॉफ्ट
Cricket News

VIDEO: एक बार फिर कंगारू टीम ने क्रिकेट को किया शर्मसार, खुलेआम की बेईमानी

25 मार्च 2018

युवराज-कोहली
Cricket News

कोहली के नए लुक पर भारी पड़ेगा युवी का हेयरस्टाइल, बाल कटवाने के बाद मांगी के एल राहुल से माफी

25 मार्च 2018

वहाब रियाज
Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने कश्मीर को बताया अपना तो भारतीय फैंस बन गए 'सनी देओल'

24 मार्च 2018

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

VIDEO: धोनी ने गेंदबाज को 'धोया', मारा इतना लंबा शॉट कि बॉल पार्किंग से लानी पड़ी

25 मार्च 2018

ऋद्धिमान साहा
Cricket News

IPL से पहले ऋद्धिमान साहा ने लगाई अपने बल्ले में धार, 20 बॉल पर ठोका शतक

24 मार्च 2018

मनजोत कालरा
Cricket News

'ओपनिंग में जोखिम है, लेकिन इसका भी अपना एक अलग मजा है'

25 मार्च 2018

वेस्टइंडीज बनाम स्कॉटलैंड
Cricket News

जिस गेंदबाज की गेंद पर गेल हुए थे गोल्डन डक का शिकार, उसे बुलाकर थमाई अपनी 'तलवार'

25 मार्च 2018

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
Cricket News

INDvsENG: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ साख बचाने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया, सीरीज में अब तक नहीं खुला है खाता

25 मार्च 2018

दिनेश कार्तिक
Cricket News

INDvBAN: कार्तिक ने बांग्लादेश के छक्के छुड़ाकर कराया 'नागिन डांस', टीम इंडिया बनी चैंपियन

18 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

VIDEO: धोनी ने गेंदबाज को 'धोया', मारा इतना लंबा शॉट कि बॉल पार्किंग से लानी पड़ी

25 मार्च 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

IPL में धोनी विरोधी टीमों पर कहर बनकर टूट सकते हैं धोनी, यकीन नहीं तो देख लें यह VIDEO

23 मार्च 2018

आईपीएल उद्घाटन समारोह
Cricket News

IPL के उद्घाटन समारोह में भाग नहीं लेंगे छह टीमों के कप्तान, खिलाड़ियों को जाना होगा कार से

22 मार्च 2018

हरभजन सिंह
Cricket News

IPL: धोनी को चैंपियन बनाने के लिए भज्जी ने शुरू की खास तैयारी, वीडियो किया जारी

16 मार्च 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

Video: गुस्सा हुए एमएस धोनी, भोजपुरी में कसम लेकर बोले- हमका चाही बदला

6 मार्च 2018

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

Nidahas Trophy के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, रोहित शर्मा होंगे कप्तान, विराट-धोनी को मिला आराम

25 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.