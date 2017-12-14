Download App
Video: एमएस धोनी को बाएं हाथ में लगी चोट, मिली है बड़ी खबर

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:39 AM IST
ms dhoni gets injured in second odi against sri lanka in mohali

एमएस धोनीPC: BCCI

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी को बुधवार को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दूसरे वन-डे में बाएं हाथ में चोट लगी है। टीम इंडिया की फील्डिंग के दौरान धोनी को यह चोट लगी, जिसे देखकर क्रिकेट फैंस की एक पल के लिए सांसे थम गई थी।
श्रीलंकाई पारी के 31वें ओवर में युजवेंद्र चहल की गेंद पर थिसारा परेरा ने स्वीप शॉट खेलने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन गेंद उनके बल्ले से लगकर पैड पर टकराई और हवा में शॉर्ट स्क्वायर लेग की दिशा में गई। विकेट के पीछे चौकन्ने खड़े एमएस धोनी ने दौड़कर दर्शनीय कैच लपका।

हालांकि, इस दौरान उनके बाएं हाथ में चोट लग गई। धोनी कैच लेने के बाद अपनी बाएं हाथ की कोहनी को सहलाते हुए दिखे। चोट लगने के बावजूद भी धोनी मैदान पर डटे रहे और टीम इंडिया की जीत के बाद ही पवेलियन लौटे। जानकारी मिली है कि धोनी की चोट ज्यादा गंभीर नहीं हैं।






मोहाली वन-डे में भले ही एम एस धोनी महज 7 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए, लेकिन एक विकेटकीपर के तौर पर उन्होंने टीम इंडिया की जीत में अहम योगदान दिया। धोनी ने दूसरे वनडे में दो कैच और एक स्टंप किया। धोनी ने दनुष्का गुनाथिलाका और थिसारा परेरा का कैच लपका तो वहीं असेला गुणारत्ने को चहल की गेंद पर स्टंप आउट किया। साफ है एम एस धोनी एक बड़े खिलाड़ी हैं जो किसी ना किसी तरह से टीम की जीत में योगदान देते हैं।'

टीम इंडिया ने 3 मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज के दूसरे मुकाबले में श्रीलंका को मात दी। टीम इंडिया ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 50 ओवर में 4 विकेट पर 392 रन बनाए, जिसे श्रीलंकाई टीम हासिल नहीं कर सकी। टीम इंडिया की इस जीत के साथ ही सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर हो गई है और अब सीरीज के विजेता का फैसला विशाखापट्टनम में 17 दिसंबर को होगा। 
ms dhoni team india sri lanka indvsl

