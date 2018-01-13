Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   MS Dhoni cheers daughter Ziva on annual day

Video: बेटी जीवा के स्कूल फंक्शन में जमकर चीयर करते दिखे एमएस धोनी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 04:38 PM IST
MS Dhoni cheers daughter Ziva on annual day
एमएस धोनी
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी इन दिनों क्रिकेट से दूर अपने परिवार के साथ खुशनुमा समय बिता रहे हैं। हाल ही में वह बेटी जीवा के स्कूल में मनाए गए वार्षिक दिवस में शामिल हुए। जीवा जहां परी के कॉस्ट्यूम में नजर आई वहीं धोनी अपनी पत्नी साक्षी के साथ बेटी का हौसला बढ़ाते हुए नजर आए।

धोनी को अब दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ आगामी 6 मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज में हिस्सा लेना है।  टीम इंडिया फिलहाल दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलने में व्यस्त है। बता दें कि जब पिछली बार टीम इंडिया ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका का दौरा किया था तब धोनी ही टीम इंडिया के कप्तान थे।
 

धोनी को बेटी जीवा के स्कूल के वार्षिकोत्सव में जाने का मौका मिला। टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के बाद धोनी क्रिकेट की दुनिया में ज्यादा व्यस्त नहीं रहते हैं, लेकिन तमाम व्यस्तताओं के बावजूद जीवा पापा को स्कूल के कार्यक्रम में देखकर बेहद खुश हुई होगी। 

ये भी पढ़ेंः INDvSL T20: धोनी ने बैट से बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, ग्लव्स से भी किया बड़ा कमाल

जीवा सिंह धोनी के ट्विटर हैंडल से शेयर तस्वीरों में धोनी काली जैकेट पहने हुए हैं लाल रंग का स्वेटर और सिर पर प्रिंसेस क्राउन पहने हुए जीवा पापा की गोदी में बैठी हैं। 
 

RELATED

 
ms dhoni ziva dhoni team india sakshi dhoni

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant shilpa shinde and vikas gupta perform naagin dance
Television

Bigg Boss 11: इस नागिन के नाम होगी शो की ट्रॉफी फाइनलिस्ट ताकते रह जाएंगे मुंह, वीडियो में दिखा सबूत

13 जनवरी 2018

katrina kaif Sister Isabelle Kaif THROWS A TANTRUM At A Recent Event
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री से पहले ही कटरीना की बहन ने दिखाया असली रंग, सलमान के गुस्से से कोई नहीं बचा सकता

13 जनवरी 2018

sony sab actors celebrates lohri and makar sankranti
Television

लोहड़ी पर टीवी स्टार्स ने याद किए बचपन के दिन, सबको दी शुभकामनाएं

13 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale shilpa shinde journey during the show
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर लगा करोड़ों का सट्टा, चाहकर भी मेकर्स नहीं रोक सकते 'भाबी जी' की जीत

13 जनवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma Lavish Lifestyle Will Shock You
Television

Bigg Boss 11: हिना-शिल्पा से भी ज्यादा है पुनीश की संपत्ति, राजाओं की तरह जीना और पैसे उड़ाना है शौक

13 जनवरी 2018

wwe superstar John Cena share a photo of shah rukh khan and this is not the first time
Bollywood

किंग खान के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए WWE सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना, जानकर आपको भी नहीं होगा यकीन

13 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan ex wife reena dutt and kiran rao together pani foundation event
Bollywood

सौतन नहीं सहेलियों की तरह मिलीं आमिर की दोनों पत्नियां, जानिए क्यों की मुलाकात

13 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Chennai Metro Rail Limited for site engineer post, application fee free
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: मेट्रो रेल में साइट इंजीनियर की जरूरत है, आवेदन निःशुल्क

13 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research for Technician post
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: CSIR में टेक्नीशियन बनने का मौका, योग्यता 10वीं पास

13 जनवरी 2018

Bumper Vacancy in Canara Bank for the post of Probationary Officer
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर पद के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी, स्नातक पास के लिए सुनहरा मौका

13 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

india vs south africa second test first day centurion live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA Live: मार्करम-अमला की अर्धशतकीय साझेदारी पूरी, दक्षिण अफ्रीका की स्थिति मजबूत

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान फाफ डू प्लेसी ने शनिवार को टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया है।

13 जनवरी 2018

harbhajan singh post a video on twitter of airlines staff
Cricket News

Video: एयरहोस्टेस चोरी-छिपे खा रही थी चिकन, भज्जी ने ऐसे खोली पोल

13 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa fans are not happy with the exclusion of bhuvneshwar kumar troll ishant sharma
Cricket News

INDvSA: फैंस को रास नहीं आया भुवी को बाहर बैठाना, इशांत की लगाई क्लास

13 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa cape town first test fourth day live updates
Cricket News

फिलेंडर के 'छक्के' से दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने जीता पहला टेस्ट, टीम इंडिया को 72 रन से दी मात

9 जनवरी 2018

BCCI allows Mohammad Azharuddin free to contest for presidential post of HCA polls
Cricket News

अजहरुद्दीन को लेकर BCCI ने दिया बड़ा फैसला, लड़ सकते हैं HCA का चुनाव

13 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa first test second day cape town live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: पांड्या के ऑलराउंड प्रदर्शन से टीम इंडिया की वापसी, अफ्रीका की विशाल बढ़त

7 जनवरी 2018

gautam gambhir likely to play for csk in ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL 2018 में KKR नहीं बल्कि इस टीम के लिए खेलते दिखेंगे गौतम गंभीर!

6 जनवरी 2018

rohit sharma asks lesser salary for mumbai indians
Cricket News

विराट के बराबर मालामाल होते रोहित शर्मा, मुंबई इंडियंस के खातिर लिया बड़ा फैसला

8 जनवरी 2018

new zealand won one day series against pakistan
Cricket News

बोल्ट ने पाक को सिर्फ 74 रन पर समेटा, न्यूजीलैंड ने विशाल जीत के साथ किया सीरीज पर कब्जा

13 जनवरी 2018

Rishabh Pant hits 51 runs in just 33 balls in syed mushtaq ali t20
Cricket News

सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी20: ऋषभ पंत ने खेली धमाकेदार पारी, दिल्ली को दिलाई 8 विकेट से जीत

13 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

IPL 2018 के लिए नीलामी से पहले दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी बेस प्राइस का खुलासा कर दिया है।

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: 5 heroes from India with best performance in Cuttack T20 match special story 1:54

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: Team India take on Sri Lanka in first T20 at cuttack, predicted eleven special story 2:05

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले T20 में भारत के ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी उतर सकते हैं मैदान में

20 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

yuzvendra chahal played helicopter shot in golf
Cricket News

VIDEO: युजवेंद्र चहल ने मारा धोनी जैसा हवाई शॉट, रोहित शर्मा बोले- उड़ मत जाना

13 जनवरी 2018

Wriddhiman Saha becomes the first Indian wicket-keeper to take nine catches in a Test match
Cricket News

ऋद्धिमान साहा ने एमएस धोनी के कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़े, पहले टेस्ट में बनाया 'परफेक्ट-10'

8 जनवरी 2018

Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja celebrate after returning to Chennai Kings
Cricket News

IPL: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स में वापसी के बाद धोनी, रैना और जडेजा ने ऐसे मनाया जश्न

4 जनवरी 2018

ipl retenton each franchise money left for the auction
Cricket News

IPL 2018: जानिए कितनी रकम में रिटेन हुआ आपका चहेता खिलाड़ी, फ्रैंचाइजी के पास बचे इतने पैसे

4 जनवरी 2018

MS Dhoni may miss out on top BCCI top central contract
Cricket News

...तो क्या BCCI के टॉप सेन्ट्रल कॉन्ट्रैक्ट से बाहर रहेंगे धोनी?

4 जनवरी 2018

MS Dhoni retirement from test cricket on this day in 2014
Cricket News

आज ही के दिन धोनी ने अपने इस फैसले से क्रिकेट जगत को कर दिया था हैरान

30 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.