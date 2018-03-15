शहर चुनें

बिटिया और पत्नी के साथ छुट्टियां एंजॉय कर रहे एमएस धोनी, देखें VIDEO

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 10:03 AM IST
ms dhoni
ms dhoni
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हालिया दौरे के बाद टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली समेत एमएस धोनी, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह और भुवनेश्वर कुमार को आराम दिया गया है। ऐसे में इन खिलाड़ियों को लंबे समय के बाद अपने परिवार के साथ जुड़ने का मौका मिला है। इसी कड़ी में टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी भी अपनी पत्नी और बेटी के साथ छुट्टियों का लुत्फ उठा रहे हैं।
दरअसल धोनी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें वह अपनी पत्नी साक्षी और बेटी जीवा के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट पर अब तक करीब 10 लाख से भी ज्याद लोग इस वीडियो को देख चुके हैं।

ms dhoni team india

