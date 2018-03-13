Chocolate lover ....miss u bebo pic.twitter.com/xOdfkBwtPv — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 12, 2018

Don’t worry Shami ... everything will be in place — Umesh Kumar (@Umeshnni) March 12, 2018

Bro dont worry allah with you.. if you not wrong.. we stand with you — Arshad Khan (@ArshadK84537062) March 13, 2018

Shami...the whole india is with u...... — Shivam Girdher (@GirdherShivam) March 13, 2018

Sir, country Love's you and you are the star of team India, don't worry every thing will be alright — भगतसिंह (@rFhueNLQ8Swi4go) March 13, 2018

Thanks to all my friends for your love and support — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 12, 2018

शमी पर फिलहाल भारतीय आचार दंड संहिता (आईपीसी) के कई सेक्शन के अंतर्गत जांच चल रही है। कोलकाता पुलिस ने शमी का फोन जब्त कर लिया है। उन्होंने बीसीसीआई से भी शमी के यात्रा की जानकारी मांगी है, विशेषकर दुबई में रुकने की।