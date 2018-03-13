शहर चुनें

मोहम्मद शमी ने बेटी की फोटो पोस्ट कर लिखा बेहद भावुक संदेश, ट्विटर पर मिली ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया

Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 07:16 PM IST
मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
टीम इंडिया के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी इस समय मुसीबतों से घिरे हुए हैं। शमी की पत्नी ने उन पर एक्स्ट्रा मैरिटल अफेयर और घरेलू हिंसा के आरोप लगाए हैं। इस सभी आरोपों से लड़ाई लड़ते हुए शमी ने अपनी बेटी की एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर की है और साथ में बेहद भावुक कैप्शन भी लिखा है।
इस ट्वीट के बाद शमी को भारी मात्रा में लोगों का सपोर्ट मिल रहा है। शमी को पत्नी द्वारा लगाए आरोपों के कारण बीसीसीआई का वार्षिक अनुबंध नहीं मिला है। अभी इस मामले में कोई फैसला नहीं आया है, लेकिन शमी का कांट्रेक्ट होल्ड पर रखा गया है।

फोटो शेयर कर दिया भावुक संदेश
