INDvSA: महिला टीम की 'रन मशीन' मिताली राज ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, कोई नहीं उनके आस-पास

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 11:46 PM IST
mithali raj hits record fourth consecutive half century in t20i
मिताली राज - फोटो : twitter
पुरुषों के अलावा महिला क्रिकेट टीम भी इस वक्त दक्षिण अफ्रीका में प्रोटियाज टीम से लौहा ले रही है। वन-डे सीरीज 2-1 जीतने के बाद 5 टी20 मैचों की सीरीज में टीम इंडिया ने लगातार दो मैच जीतकर 2-0 की बढ़त हासिल कर ली है। 
एक ओर जहां विराट कोहली पुरुषों के मुकाबले में अपने बल्ले से कहर बरपा रहे हैं, वहीं महिलाओं में मिताली राज का बल्ला भी जमकर रन उगल रहा है। मिताली ने दूसरे टी20 में अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली और इसी के साथ यह उनका लगातार चौथा अर्धशतक है। 
 



मिलाती टी20 में लगातार 4 अर्धशतक लगाने वाली पहली महिला खिलाड़ी बन चुकी हैं। बीते चार पारी में वह 62, 73, 54 और 76 रन बना चुकी हैं। बता दें कि इसके अलावा वह वन-डे में लगातार 7 अर्धशतक लगा चुकी हैं और उसमें भी यह कारनामा करने वाली वह पहली खिलाड़ी हैं। 
 

indian women team beats south africa in second t20i by 9 wickets
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया ने द. अफ्रीका को 9 विकेट से रौंदा, मिताली रहीं मैच की हीरो

हरमनप्रीत कौर के नेतृत्व वाली टीम ने 5 टी20 मैचों की सीरीज में 2-0 की बढ़त हासिल कर ली है।

16 फरवरी 2018

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 round-up young batsman Aditya Waghmode play well
Cricket News

Vijay Hazare: इस युवा बल्लेबाज ने खेली 148 रन की धमाकेदार पारी, की चौके-छक्कों की बरसात

16 फरवरी 2018

m s dhoni becomes third wicket keeper to take 600 catches
Cricket News

INDvSA: अमला का कैच पकड़ते ही धोनी ने बना डाला यह रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने तीसरे खिलाड़ी

16 फरवरी 2018

vijay hazare trophy 2018 round up rishabh pant play well but not won the match
Cricket News

Vijay Hazare 2018 राउंड अप: ऋषभ पंत के चौके-छक्कों की बरसात पड़ गई फीकी, दिल्ली को मिली हार

15 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli says we wants to win series by 5-1 against south africa
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ी हो सकते हैं छठे वन-डे से बाहर, मिले संकेत

15 फरवरी 2018

Zaggle announces to appoint Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador
Cricket News

पांड्या को इस बड़ी कंपनी ने बनाया अपना ब्रांड एंबेसडर, प्रचार करते आएंगे नजर

16 फरवरी 2018

south africa t20 squad announced for t20 series against india
Cricket News

INDvSA: द. अफ्रीका की T20 टीम का हुआ ऐलान, डुमिनी की चमकी किस्मत

13 फरवरी 2018

chol tryon hits 32 runs in just 7 balls at the strike rate of 457.1
Cricket News

INDvSA: चोल ट्रोएन ने खेली क्रिकेट इतिहास की सबसे तेज पारी, तोड़ा फेहलुकवायो का रिकॉर्ड

13 फरवरी 2018

Sri Lanka won 1st T20I by 6 wickets against bangladesh 
Cricket News

BANvSL: श्रीलंका ने बांग्लादेश को दी 6 विकेट से करारी मात, मेंडिस ने खेली अर्धशतकीय पारी

15 फरवरी 2018

shahid-afridi-told-his-motive-to-ask-an-indian-supporter-to-straighten-her-national-flag/
Cricket News

अफरीदी का खुलासा, बताया- क्यों करवाया था फोटो खिंचवाते हुए तिरंगा सीधा

13 फरवरी 2018

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

