INDvSA: लुंगी में उलझ गए टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाज, छुड़ा दिए छक्के

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 07:45 PM IST
lungi ngidi takes six wickets against india in centurion test
1 of 6
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ सेंचुरियन टेस्ट में जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन करते हुए दूसरे टेस्ट मैच को 135 रन से जीतकर सीरीज में 2-0 की अजेय बढ़त बना ली। प्रोटियाज ने टीम इंडिया को पांचवें दिन पहले ही सेशन में 151 रन पर ऑल आउट कर दिया। 
