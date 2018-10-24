शहर चुनें

INDvWI: दूसरे वन-डे में विराट कोहली ने जीता टॉस, टीम इंडिया की पहले बल्लेबाजी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 01:04 PM IST
Live scorecard of India vs West Indies, second one day international from Vizag
ख़बर सुनें
विशाखापट्टनम में खेले जा रहे भारत-वेस्टइंडीज के बीच पांच वनडे सीरीज के दूसरे मैच में टीम इंडिया ने टॉस जीता। कप्तान विराट कोहली ने पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया है।
भारतीय टीम में एक बदलाव किया गया है। खलील अहमद की जगह कुलदीप यादव को टीम में मौका दिया गया है। यानी भारतीय टीम रवींद्र जडेजा, युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव के रूप में तीन स्पिनर्स के साथ मैदान पर उतरेगी।

तेज गेंदबाजी का मोर्चा उमेश यादव और मोहम्मद शमी संभालेंगे।

दूसरी ओर वेस्टइंडीज ने भी अपनी टीम में एक बदलाव किया है।



 

india vs west indies
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

