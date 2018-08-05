शहर चुनें

मैच जीतते ही एंडरसन ने बोला कोहली पर हमला, बोले- विराट शानदार नहीं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 02:42 AM IST
kohli is not invincible, slip catching let us down says James Anderson
1 of 4
इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन ने कहा कि ऐसा नहीं है कि विराट कोहली को आउट नहीं किया जा सकता लेकिन वह क्रीज पर इसलिये लंबे समय तक टिक सके क्योंकि उनके साथी खिलाड़ियों ने स्लिप में खराब क्षेत्ररक्षण से भारतीय कप्तान को मौका प्रदान किया। 

टेस्ट क्रिकेट के दूसरे सबसे सफल तेज गेंदबाज एंडरसन और कोहली के बीच दूसरे दिन के खेल के दौरान दिलचस्प द्वंद देखने को मिला। इस दौरान भारतीय कप्तान का कैच डेविड मलान ने दो बार छोड़ दिया जब वह 21 और 51 रन पर थे।
