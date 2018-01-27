IPL नीलामी में उड़ा पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों का मजाक, कोहली को भी नहीं छोड़ा

Pakistanis watching #IPLAuction be like.... pic.twitter.com/qAsTxVbwrQ— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 27, 2018
RCB in #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/1kAccevBsI— Captain 🏏 (@iEatCricket) January 27, 2018
RCB is saving money for Virushka’s next reception in Bangalore. #IPLAuction— Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) January 27, 2018
Ladkiyon ko shopping ka shock hota hai. Preity full on shopping ke mood mein hain. Har cheez khareedni hai— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2018
Reaction of other Kings XI members when Zinta bought KL Rahul for 11 crores.... #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/E4IEu1MGZm— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 27, 2018
Mallya's choice of 5 players for retention #RCB #IPLauction pic.twitter.com/DoDngCo8P7— Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) January 27, 2018
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) नीलामी 2018 में कई स्टार भारतीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ियों के नाम शामिल हैं। लाइव अपडेट्स के लिए बने रहिए।
27 जनवरी 2018
