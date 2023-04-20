IPL 2023: सोशल मीडिया पर फिर ट्रोल हुए रियान पराग, शास्त्री ने भी लगाई क्लास, पांच मैचों में बनाए सिर्फ 54 रन

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Dhruv Jurel asking RR owners why Riyan Parag is always sent ahead of him #RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/WG8gZrumfP— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) April 19, 2023
Just watched highlights.— Ashutosh😼 (@IAshutoshMittal) April 20, 2023
Last ball, Ashwin was going for 2nd run to reduce the loss margin.
But, just see Parag, he was still walking in his first run.
Casually denied an easy second run.
Seems like, he's not even interested in cricket.
It's just forced upon him pic.twitter.com/THIWmWjksH
Man of the match - Riyan Parag #RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/qTtvz1a0s1— Pukhraj Singh Jodha (@Pukhraj_singh21) April 19, 2023
Sanju Samson: Why should I pick you in playing 11?— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2023
Riyan Parag: pic.twitter.com/KU0HYRroun
We live in a society where— ` (@KudosKohli) April 19, 2023
Riyan parag rinku singh
Gets 3.8cr gets 50lakh pic.twitter.com/0jMVhUwrXk
RR had Holder and they decided to send Parag, does he actually secretly own this team?— 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 (@SergioCSKK) April 19, 2023
Followed