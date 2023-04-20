Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023: Riyan Parag trolled on social media; Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen criticise | Rajasthan Royals
PBKS Inning
97/5 (11.2 ov)
Target: 175
Jitesh Sharma 11(6)*
Prabhsimran Singh 40 (28)
Punjab Kings need 78 runs in 52 remaining balls

IPL 2023: सोशल मीडिया पर फिर ट्रोल हुए रियान पराग, शास्त्री ने भी लगाई क्लास, पांच मैचों में बनाए सिर्फ 54 रन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Thu, 20 Apr 2023 06:14 PM IST
सार

टूर्नामेंट में अब तक रियान पराग सिर्फ तीन चौके और तीन छक्के लगा सके हैं। असम का यह ऑलराउंडर अब तक टूर्नामेंट में सात, 20, सात, पांच और 15 नाबाद की पारियां खेल पाए हैं। इस ऑलराउंडर से टूर्नामेंट से पहले काफी उम्मीदें की जा रही थीं, लेकिन अब तक वह कुछ खास नहीं कर सके हैं।

IPL 2023: Riyan Parag trolled on social media; Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen criticise | Rajasthan Royals
पीटरसन और रवि शास्त्री ने रियान पराग की आलोचना की है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

आईपीएल 2023 में राजस्थान रॉयल्स की टीम को बुधवार को लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के खिलाफ होम ग्राउंड पर हार का सामना करना पड़ा। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लखनऊ ने 155 रन का लक्ष्य रखा था। आखिरी पांच ओवर में टीम को 51 रन की जरूरत थी। तब देवदत्त पडिक्कल और रियान पराग क्रीज पर थे। हालांकि, टीम 144 रन ही बना सकी और 10 रन से मैच हार गई। पराग पांच ओवर तक क्रीज पर रहे और 12 गेंदों पर सिर्फ 15 रन ही बना सके। इसके बाद वह फिर से ट्रोल्स के निशाने पर आ गए हैं। 

खराब फॉर्म में चल रहे रियान पराग

इस सीजन राजस्थान के लिए पांच मैचों में रियान पराग ने 13.50 की औसत से 54 रन बनाए हैं। टूर्नामेंट में अब तक वह सिर्फ तीन चौके और तीन छक्के लगा सके हैं। असम का यह ऑलराउंडर अब तक टूर्नामेंट में सात, 20, सात, पांच और 15 नाबाद की पारियां खेल पाए हैं। इस ऑलराउंडर से टूर्नामेंट से पहले काफी उम्मीदें की जा रही थीं, लेकिन अब तक वह कुछ खास नहीं कर सके हैं। ऐसे में फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ट्रोल कर दिया।

सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुए रियान पराग

रोशन राय नाम के एक यूजर ने फिल्म 'चकदे इंडिया' के एक सीन को शेयर करते हुए लिखा- ध्रुव जुरेल आरआर के मालिकों से पूछते हुए कि क्यों रियान पराग को उनसे पहले भेजा जाता है। पुखराज सिंह ने रियान को आईपीएल इतिहास का सबसे खराब खिलाड़ी बताया। एक सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने तो रियान की तुलना रिंकू सिंह से कर दी। उन्होंने लिखा- हम उस सोसायटी में रहते हैं जहां रियान को आईपीएल खेलने के लिए 3.8 करोड़ रुपये मिलते हैं और रिंकू को 50 लाख रुपये। 





शास्त्री ने पराग को लेकर यह बात कही

वहीं, भारत के पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री ने भी लखनऊ के खिलाफ खराब प्रदर्शन के लिए रियान पराग पर निशाना साधा है। शास्त्री ने पराग पर पहली आठ गेंदों पर सिर्फ चार रन बना पाने के लिए हमला बोला। शास्त्री ने कमेंट्री के दौरान कहा- राजस्थान ने सैमसन को खो दिया था। उन्होंने बटलर और जायसवाल को खो दिया था, लेकिन फिर भी उनके पास पर्याप्त बैटिंग थी। मुझे लगता है कि जब रियान पराग आए तो खेल का वह दौर था जब आपको आक्रामक होना था। जिस तरह से पराग ने अपनी पहली आठ गेंदें खेलीं, उन्होंने मैच का रुख बदल दिया। उन्हें देखकर दूसरे छोर पर मौजूद पडिक्कल भी अपना लय गंवा बैठे।

पीटरसन ने भी पराग पर निशाना साधा

शास्त्री ने कहा- सिंगल्स में रन आने शुरू हो गए और 28 गेंदों का वह दौर था जिसमें राजस्थान की टीम कोई बाउंड्री नहीं लगा पाई। जब आप बिना किसी बाउंड्री के इतनी गेंदें खेलते हैं तो आप परेशानी को बुलावा देते हैं। शास्त्री ही नहीं इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर केविन पीटरसन ने भी रियान पराग पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा- राजस्थान के खिलाड़ी जानते थे कि वे किस तरह के लक्ष्य का पीछा कर रहे हैं। सौभाग्य से टीम अंक तालिका में शीर्ष पर है। वे इस हार से बहुत कुछ सीखेंगे। उम्मीद है कि वह बैटिंग लाइन अप में बदलाव कर पाएंगे। रियान पराग को जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी, लेकिन अब टीम मैनेजमेंट को पता चल गया होगा कि वह कैसा खेलते हैं। उनके पास इतनी मजबूत बल्लेबाजी लाइनअप थी। वह बहुत पहले हिट के लिए जा सकते थे।
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
Followed