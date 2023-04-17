IPL 2023: अर्जुन ने आईपीएल में खेला पहला मैच तो सचिन ने किया भावुक पोस्ट, गांगुली और शाहरुख खान ने ऐसे दी बधाई

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a0SVVW7EhT— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023
So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 16, 2023
As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2023
