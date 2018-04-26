शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2018: RCB Captain Virat Kohli fined for slow over rate

कोहली को लग रहे झटके पर झटके, पहले IPL में मिली हार फिर मैच के बाद लाखों का जुर्माना

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 04:35 PM IST
IPL 2018: RCB Captain Virat Kohli fined for slow over rate
1 of 1
IPL 2018 में बुधवार रात एक रोमांचक मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर को 5 विकेट से हरा दिया। अभी आरसीबी इस हार से उबर ही नहीं पाई थी कि उनके कप्तान विराट कोहली के लिए एक और बुरी खबर आ गई।
अगली फोटो गैलरी देखें
royal challenge banglore ipl 2018 virat kohli

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ms dhoni
Cricket News

धोनी ने कोहली को पढ़ाया कप्तानी का पाठ, जानिए जीत के बाद क्या बोले कैप्टन माही

26 अप्रैल 2018

zainab abbas

धोनी की तारीफ कर ट्रोल हुईं पाक की महिला एंकर, गुस्साए फैंस बोले: 'बस बेबी बहुत हुए जूते पॉलिश'

26 अप्रैल 2018

gautam gambhir
Cricket News

अचानक कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद गौतम गंभीर का बड़ा खुलासा, खोलकर रख दी सच्चाई

26 अप्रैल 2018

ms dhoni and priya prakash
Cricket News

IPL: पहले कभी नहीं देखी धोनी की ऐसी अदा, प्रिया प्रकाश की नकल से हसीनाओं को कर रहे घायल

26 अप्रैल 2018

IPL 2018: Anushka Sharma cheers to RCB captain and husband Virat Kohli at her best
Cricket News

RCB ने हारा मैच...मगर अनुष्का ने इस रोमांटिक अंदाज में कोहली को किया चीयर, अब VIDEO वायरल

26 अप्रैल 2018

virat anushka sad
Cricket News

विराट के हारते ही फिर ट्रोल हुई WIFE अनुष्का, गुस्साए फैंस बोले- तुम पनौती हो, स्टेडियम मत आया करो

26 अप्रैल 2018

More in Cricket News

सीएसके
Cricket News

इन 5 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर नंबर-1 बनी धोनी की CSK, कोहली के 'विराट' RCB को पछाड़ा 

26 अप्रैल 2018

5 Big reasons why Gautam Gambhir resigns from captaincy of Delhi Daredevils

गंभीर की कप्तानी छोड़ने के 5 बड़े कारण आए सामने, अहम मौके पर WIFE नताशा ने दी थी सलाह

26 अप्रैल 2018

IPL2018: Brilliant work by MS Dhoni to save a certain boundary against RCB
Cricket News

IPL 2018: एमएस धोनी ने फिर दिखाई चीते सी फूर्ती, 36 की उम्र में दौड़ लगाकर बाउंड्री में मचाया धमाल

26 अप्रैल 2018

Mohammad Shami wife Hasin Jahan compares her story to Kathua rape case
Cricket News

शमी की WIFE हसीन जहां का VIDEO वायरल, फूट-फूटकर रोते हुए कहा मेरे साथ हुआ कठुआ रेप जैसा हादसा

26 अप्रैल 2018

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

MIvSRH: 'ऑरेंज आर्मी' के इन 5 खिलाड़ियों के सामने मुंबई इंडियंस ने टेके घुटने

25 अप्रैल 2018

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

SRH से मिली करारी शिकस्त पर भड़के रोहित शर्मा, टीम के साथ अपने आप को जमकर कोसा

25 अप्रैल 2018

सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

'क्रिकेट के भगवान' ने किया ऐलान, कोहली ने तोड़ा मेरा यह रिकॉर्ड तो दूंगा स्पेशल गिफ्ट

24 अप्रैल 2018

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने रिकॉर्ड्स बुक को हिलाया, IPL इतिहास में सिर्फ दूसरी बार हुआ ये कमाल

25 अप्रैल 2018

Krishnappa Gowtham
Cricket News

गौतम को BCCI ने दी थी कड़ी सजा, रॉयल्स ने पहचाना टैलेंट और अब बना IPL का हीरो

23 अप्रैल 2018

तनिष्का कपूर
Cricket News

इस खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस को दिल दे बैठा टीम इंडिया का स्टार क्रिकेटर, जल्द बनाएगा दुल्हनिया

22 अप्रैल 2018

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब
Cricket News

इन 5 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर नंबर-1 बनी किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब, दिल्ली को दिखाई दबंगई

24 अप्रैल 2018

प्रिटी जिंटा
Cricket News

प्रिटी जिंटा ने किया वादा, अगर KXIP बनी IPL चैंपियन तो करेंगी यह स्पेशल काम

22 अप्रैल 2018

When Sachin Tendulkar smashes first double century of one day international
Cricket News

Bday Spcl: वनडे में 200 रन की पारी खेलने के बाद सो नहीं पाए थे तेंदुलकर, जानिए क्या हुआ था उस रात

24 अप्रैल 2018

Birthday Special: When Yuvraj singh remembers about his embarrassing moment with Sachin Tendulkar
Cricket News

Bday spcl: सचिन तेंदुलकर की इस बात से शर्मिंदा होते हैं युवराज सिंह

25 अप्रैल 2018

Preity Zinta steals show in IPL 2018 match in Kolkata
Cricket News

गेल-राहुल ने जिताया मैच...पर फैन्स प्रिटी जिंटा की अदाओं पर हार बैठे दिल, देखिए खूबसूरत PHOTOS

22 अप्रैल 2018

SRH VS MI
Cricket News

MI के खिलाफ नहीं दहाड़ेगा सनराइजर्स का तूफानी गेंदबाज, 'गब्बर' की हो सकती है वापसी

24 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.