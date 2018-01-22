Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 11 to begin on 6th April 2018 with opening ceremony in Mumbai

IPL 11: हो गया साफ कब और कहां खेला जाएगा पहला और आखिरी मैच

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 07:32 PM IST
IPL 11 to begin on 6th April 2018 with opening ceremony in Mumbai
आईपीएल 2018 - फोटो : File
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2018 के पहले और आखिरी मैच की तारीख की घोषणा हो चुकी है। आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का उद्घाटन 6 अप्रैल को मुंबई में होगा और पहला मैच अगले दिन यानी 7 अप्रैल को मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा। 27 मई को 11वें आईपीएल सीजन का फाइनल मुकाबला भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा। 

आईपीएल के शुरुआती कार्यक्रम के बारे में यह जानकारी आईपीएल कमिश्नर राजीव शुक्ला ने सोमवार को दी। 
 

बता दें कि इस सीजन में गुजरात लायन्स और राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजायंट्स की जगह पर दो साल का प्रतिबंध खत्म करके लौट रही चैन्नई सुपरकिंग्स और राजस्थान रॉयल्स लेंगे। 

आईपीएल गवर्निंग काउंसिल ने इस बार मैचों के समय को लेकर भी बड़ी फैसला लिया है। राजीव शुक्ला ने कहा, 'रात 8 बजे शुरू होने वाले मुकाबलों का सीधा प्रसारण अब 7 बजे से होगा वहीं 4 बजे वाले मुकाबले अब शाम 5:30 खेले जाएंगे। 

RELATED

बता दें कि आईपीएल 2018 के लिए खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी 27 और 28 जनवीर को बेंगलुरु में होगी। इसमें 578 खिलाड़ियों पर बोली लगाई जाएगी। आईपीएल में जिन 578 खिलाड़ियों पर बोली लग रही है उसमें 360 भारतीय खिलाड़ी हैं। 
ipl 11 rajiv shukla bcci

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

dangal girl fatima sana shaikh not getting work the reason of aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान से नजदीकियां बढ़ाकर मुश्किल में फंसी 'दंगल गर्ल', इंडस्ट्री में लोग कर रहे ऐसा बर्ताव

22 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan is all set to celebrate her husband abhishek bachchan birthday
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय और बच्चन परिवार के बीच फिर आई दरार, अभिषेक को ले जाएंगी सात समंदर पार

22 जनवरी 2018

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

mike procter says sachin tendulkar s role in monkeygate was disappointing
Cricket News

बोतल से फिर बाहर निकला 'मंकीगेट' जिन, माइक प्रोक्टर ने तेंदुलकर पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

यह मामला उस समय तब हुआ था, जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एंड्रयू साइमेंड्स और हरभजन सिंह के बीच कहा सुनी हो गई थी। हरभजन पर आरोप लगे थे कि उन्होंने साइमेंड्स को मंकी कहा था।

22 जनवरी 2018

Australia announcement Test squad for South Africa Tour
Cricket News

द.अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम का ऐलान, सालों बाद इस खिलाड़ी को मिला मौका

22 जनवरी 2018

IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma ruled out of final Test
Cricket News

तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका का यह मिडिल ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज हुआ बाहर

22 जनवरी 2018

New zealand won against pakistan in first twenty-twenty match
Cricket News

NZvPAK: वनडे में क्लीन स्वीप के बाद टी-20 में हारा पाक, 7 विकेट से जीते कीवी

22 जनवरी 2018

Fanie de Villiers said mohammed Shami is best Test bowler of india
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी की तारीफ में डीविलियर्स ने बोले ऐसे बोल, जिसे सुनकर हर भारतीय को होगा गर्व

21 जनवरी 2018

Reports says Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur tour of South Africa ahead of the third Test match 
Cricket News

टेस्ट में क्लीन स्वीप से बचने के लिए टीम इंडिया ने इन दो धाकड़ गेंदबाज को दिया न्यौता

19 जनवरी 2018

shikhar dhawan asked shoib malik wellness on twitter
Cricket News

शिखर धवन ने पूछा शोएब मलिक का हाल, पाकिस्तान से मिले ऐसे-ऐसे जवाब

21 जनवरी 2018

JP Duminy hits 37 runs in an over
Cricket News

जेपी ड्यूमिनी ने एक ही ओवर में मारे 37 रन, गेंदबाज ने भी बना डाला यह रिकॉर्ड

20 जनवरी 2018

team india beat pakistan in blind world cup final 2018
Cricket News

ब्लाइंड वर्ल्ड कपः पाक को रौंदकर टीम इंडिया लगातार दूसरी बार बना चैंपियन, पीएम ने दी बधाई

21 जनवरी 2018

team indias Virat Kohli fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
Cricket News

INDvSA: विराट कोहली के आक्रामक रवैये से नाराज हुआ ICC, भारी जुर्माना ठोका

16 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी की विकेटकीपिंग के स्तर के बारे में सब जानते हैं।

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: 5 heroes from India with best performance in Cuttack T20 match special story 1:54

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.