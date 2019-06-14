शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Indian Internet Gives Strong Response To The Racist Pakistani Ad that Mocked Wg Cdr Abhinandan

पाकिस्तान के अभिनंदन वाले विज्ञापन पर भारतीय सोशल मीडिया ने तगड़ा जवाब दिया है

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 01:31 PM IST
अभिनन्दन
अभिनन्दन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पाकिस्तान द्वारा इंडियन एयरफोर्स के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन पर बनाए गए बेहद शर्मनाक और निचले स्तर के विज्ञापन का भारतीय सोशल मीडिया ने तगड़ा जवाब दिया था। डॉ. गिल 2.0 नाम के एक ट्विटर यूजर ने एक वीडियो साझा किया है, जो पाकिस्तान द्वारा बनाए गए विज्ञापन का जवाब देता है।
पहले हाफ तक का वीडियो पाकिस्तान के विज्ञापन के समान है, लेकिन अंत में जब कैमरा के पीछे वाला व्यक्ति मॉडल से कप लेता है, तो इस वीडियो में दिखाया गया है कि कप को धोया और साफ किया जाता है और फिर 'ये लो भाईजान साफ कर के दे रहा था' कप तो आपका ही है, कहते हुए मॉडल को लौटा दिया जाता है। आइए देखते हैं किस अंदाज में भारतीय सोशल मीडिया ने पाकिस्तानी विज्ञापन का जवाब दिया है। 
ndia vs pakistan pak vs ind ind vs pak pakistani tv advertisements cricket world cup 2019 abhinandan varthaman
